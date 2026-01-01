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blockly > Variables > allDeveloperVariables

Find all developer variables used by blocks in the workspace.

Developer variables are never shown to the user, but are declared as global variables in the generated code. To declare developer variables, define the getDeveloperVariables function on your block and return a list of variable names. For use by generators.

Signature:

export declare function allDeveloperVariables ( workspace : Workspace ) : string [ ] ;



Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to search.

Returns:

string[]

A list of non-duplicated variable names.