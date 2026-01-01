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blockly > Variables > allUsedVarModels

Find all user-created variables that are in use in the workspace. For use by generators.

To get a list of all variables on a workspace, including unused variables, call getAllVariables.

Signature:

export declare function allUsedVarModels ( ws : Workspace ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > [ ] ;



Parameter Type Description ws Workspace The workspace to search for variables.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState>[]

Array of variable models.