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blockly > Variables > allUsedVarModels

Variables.allUsedVarModels() function

Find all user-created variables that are in use in the workspace. For use by generators.

To get a list of all variables on a workspace, including unused variables, call getAllVariables.

Signature:

export declare function allUsedVarModels(ws: Workspace): IVariableModel<IVariableState>[];

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

ws

Workspace

The workspace to search for variables.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState>[]

Array of variable models.