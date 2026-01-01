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blockly > Variables > createVariableButtonHandler

Handles "Create Variable" button in the default variables toolbox category. It will prompt the user for a variable name, including re-prompts if a name is already in use among the workspace's variables.

Custom button handlers can delegate to this function, allowing variables types and after-creation processing. More complex customization (e.g., prompting for variable type) is beyond the scope of this function.

Signature:

export declare function createVariableButtonHandler ( workspace : WorkspaceSvg , opt_callback ? : ( p1 ? : string | null ) => void , opt_type ? : string ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace on which to create the variable. opt_callback (p1?: string | null) => void (Optional) A callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen. opt_type string (Optional) The type of the variable like 'int', 'string', or ''. This will default to '', which is a specific type.

Returns:

void