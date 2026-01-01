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blockly > Variables > createVariableButtonHandler

Variables.createVariableButtonHandler() function

Handles "Create Variable" button in the default variables toolbox category. It will prompt the user for a variable name, including re-prompts if a name is already in use among the workspace's variables.

Custom button handlers can delegate to this function, allowing variables types and after-creation processing. More complex customization (e.g., prompting for variable type) is beyond the scope of this function.

Signature:

export declare function createVariableButtonHandler(workspace: WorkspaceSvg, opt_callback?: (p1?: string | null) => void, opt_type?: string): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace on which to create the variable.

opt_callback

(p1?: string | null) => void

(Optional) A callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen.

opt_type

string

(Optional) The type of the variable like 'int', 'string', or ''. This will default to '', which is a specific type.

Returns:

void