blockly > Variables > deleteVariable
Variables.deleteVariable() function
Delete a variable and all of its uses from the given workspace. May prompt the user for confirmation.
Signature:
export declare function deleteVariable(workspace: Workspace, variable: IVariableModel<IVariableState>, triggeringBlock?: Block): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace from which to delete the variable.
variable
The variable to delete.
triggeringBlock
(Optional) The block from which this deletion was triggered, if any. Used to exclude it from checking and warning about blocks referencing the variable being deleted.
Returns:
void