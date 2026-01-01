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blockly > Variables > deleteVariable

Variables.deleteVariable() function

Delete a variable and all of its uses from the given workspace. May prompt the user for confirmation.

Signature:

export declare function deleteVariable(workspace: Workspace, variable: IVariableModel<IVariableState>, triggeringBlock?: Block): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

Workspace

The workspace from which to delete the variable.

variable

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

The variable to delete.

triggeringBlock

Block

(Optional) The block from which this deletion was triggered, if any. Used to exclude it from checking and warning about blocks referencing the variable being deleted.

Returns:

void