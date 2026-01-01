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blockly > Variables > generateUniqueName

Variables.generateUniqueName() function

Return a new variable name that is not yet being used. This will try to generate single letter variable names in the range 'i' to 'z' to start with. If no unique name is located it will try 'i' to 'z', 'a' to 'h', then 'i2' to 'z2' etc. Skip 'l'.

Signature:

export declare function generateUniqueName(workspace: Workspace): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

Workspace

The workspace to be unique in.

Returns:

string

New variable name.