blockly > Variables > generateUniqueName
Variables.generateUniqueName() function
Return a new variable name that is not yet being used. This will try to generate single letter variable names in the range 'i' to 'z' to start with. If no unique name is located it will try 'i' to 'z', 'a' to 'h', then 'i2' to 'z2' etc. Skip 'l'.
Signature:
export declare function generateUniqueName(workspace: Workspace): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace to be unique in.
Returns:
string
New variable name.