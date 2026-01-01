blockly > Variables > generateUniqueNameFromOptions
Variables.generateUniqueNameFromOptions() function
Returns a unique name that is not present in the usedNames array. This will try to generate single letter names in the range a - z (skip l). It will start with the character passed to startChar.
Signature:
export declare function generateUniqueNameFromOptions(startChar: string, usedNames: string[]): string;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
startChar
string
The character to start the search at.
usedNames
string[]
A list of all of the used names.
Returns:
string
A unique name that is not present in the usedNames array.