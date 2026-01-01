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blockly > Variables > generateUniqueNameFromOptions

Variables.generateUniqueNameFromOptions() function

Returns a unique name that is not present in the usedNames array. This will try to generate single letter names in the range a - z (skip l). It will start with the character passed to startChar.

Signature:

export declare function generateUniqueNameFromOptions(startChar: string, usedNames: string[]): string;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

startChar

string

The character to start the search at.

usedNames

string[]

A list of all of the used names.

Returns:

string

A unique name that is not present in the usedNames array.