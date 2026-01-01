Skip to main content

blockly > Variables > getOrCreateVariablePackage

Variables.getOrCreateVariablePackage() function

Helper function to look up or create a variable on the given workspace. If no variable exists, creates and returns it.

Signature:

export declare function getOrCreateVariablePackage(workspace: Workspace, id: string | null, opt_name?: string, opt_type?: string): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

Workspace

The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace.

id

string | null

The ID to use to look up or create the variable, or null.

opt_name

string

(Optional) The string to use to look up or create the variable.

opt_type

string

(Optional) The type to use to look up or create the variable.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination.