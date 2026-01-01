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blockly > Variables > getOrCreateVariablePackage

Helper function to look up or create a variable on the given workspace. If no variable exists, creates and returns it.

Signature:

export declare function getOrCreateVariablePackage ( workspace : Workspace , id : string | null , opt_name ? : string , opt_type ? : string ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > ;



Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace. id string | null The ID to use to look up or create the variable, or null. opt_name string (Optional) The string to use to look up or create the variable. opt_type string (Optional) The type to use to look up or create the variable.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination.