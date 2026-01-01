blockly > Variables > getOrCreateVariablePackage
Variables.getOrCreateVariablePackage() function
Helper function to look up or create a variable on the given workspace. If no variable exists, creates and returns it.
Signature:
export declare function getOrCreateVariablePackage(workspace: Workspace, id: string | null, opt_name?: string, opt_type?: string): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace.
id
string | null
The ID to use to look up or create the variable, or null.
opt_name
string
(Optional) The string to use to look up or create the variable.
opt_type
string
(Optional) The type to use to look up or create the variable.
Returns:
IVariableModel<IVariableState>
The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination.