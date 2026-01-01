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blockly > Variables > getVariable

Look up a variable on the given workspace. Always looks in the main workspace before looking in the flyout workspace. Always prefers lookup by ID to lookup by name + type.

Signature:

export declare function getVariable ( workspace : Workspace , id : string | null , opt_name ? : string , opt_type ? : string ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > | null ;



Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace. id string | null The ID to use to look up the variable, or null. opt_name string (Optional) The string to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails. opt_type string (Optional) The type to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null

The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination, or null if not found.