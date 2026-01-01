blockly > Variables > getVariable
Variables.getVariable() function
Look up a variable on the given workspace. Always looks in the main workspace before looking in the flyout workspace. Always prefers lookup by ID to lookup by name + type.
Signature:
export declare function getVariable(workspace: Workspace, id: string | null, opt_name?: string, opt_type?: string): IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace to search for the variable. It may be a flyout workspace or main workspace.
id
string | null
The ID to use to look up the variable, or null.
opt_name
string
(Optional) The string to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails.
opt_type
string
(Optional) The type to use to look up the variable. Only used if lookup by ID fails.
Returns:
IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null
The variable corresponding to the given ID or name + type combination, or null if not found.