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blockly > Variables > nameUsedWithAnyType

Variables.nameUsedWithAnyType() function

Check whether there exists a variable with the given name of any type.

Signature:

export declare function nameUsedWithAnyType(name: string, workspace: Workspace): IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

name

string

The name to search for.

workspace

Workspace

The workspace to search for the variable.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null

The variable with the given name, or null if none was found.