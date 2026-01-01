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blockly > Variables > nameUsedWithAnyType

Check whether there exists a variable with the given name of any type.

Signature:

export declare function nameUsedWithAnyType ( name : string , workspace : Workspace ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > | null ;



Parameter Type Description name string The name to search for. workspace Workspace The workspace to search for the variable.

Returns:

IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null

The variable with the given name, or null if none was found.