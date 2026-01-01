blockly > Variables > nameUsedWithAnyType
Variables.nameUsedWithAnyType() function
Check whether there exists a variable with the given name of any type.
Signature:
export declare function nameUsedWithAnyType(name: string, workspace: Workspace): IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
name
string
The name to search for.
workspace
The workspace to search for the variable.
Returns:
IVariableModel<IVariableState> | null
The variable with the given name, or null if none was found.