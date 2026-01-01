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blockly > Variables > promptName

Variables.promptName() function

Prompt the user for a new variable name.

Signature:

export declare function promptName(promptText: string, defaultText: string, callback: (p1: string | null) => void): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

promptText

string

The string of the prompt.

defaultText

string

The default value to show in the prompt's field.

callback

(p1: string | null) => void

A callback. It will be passed the new variable name, or null if the user picked something illegal.

Returns:

void