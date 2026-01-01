blockly > Variables > promptName
Variables.promptName() function
Prompt the user for a new variable name.
Signature:
export declare function promptName(promptText: string, defaultText: string, callback: (p1: string | null) => void): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
promptText
string
The string of the prompt.
defaultText
string
The default value to show in the prompt's field.
callback
(p1: string | null) => void
A callback. It will be passed the new variable name, or null if the user picked something illegal.
Returns:
void