blockly > Variables > renameVariable
Variables.renameVariable() function
Opens a prompt that allows the user to enter a new name for a variable. Triggers a rename if the new name is valid. Or re-prompts if there is a collision.
Signature:
export declare function renameVariable(workspace: Workspace, variable: IVariableModel<IVariableState>, opt_callback?: (p1?: string | null) => void): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
workspace
The workspace on which to rename the variable.
variable
Variable to rename.
opt_callback
(p1?: string | null) => void
(Optional) A callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen.
Returns:
void