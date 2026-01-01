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blockly > Variables > renameVariable

Variables.renameVariable() function

Opens a prompt that allows the user to enter a new name for a variable. Triggers a rename if the new name is valid. Or re-prompts if there is a collision.

Signature:

export declare function renameVariable(workspace: Workspace, variable: IVariableModel<IVariableState>, opt_callback?: (p1?: string | null) => void): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

workspace

Workspace

The workspace on which to rename the variable.

variable

IVariableModel<IVariableState>

Variable to rename.

opt_callback

(p1?: string | null) => void

(Optional) A callback. It will be passed an acceptable new variable name, or null if change is to be aborted (cancel button), or undefined if an existing variable was chosen.

Returns:

void