VariablesDynamic namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Construct the elements (blocks and button) required by the flyout for the dynamic variables category.
Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the variable category.
Variables
Variable
Description
String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with variable blocks. See also Blockly.Variables.CATEGORY_NAME and Blockly.Procedures.CATEGORY_NAME.