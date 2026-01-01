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blockly > VariablesDynamic

VariablesDynamic namespace

Functions

Function

Description

flyoutCategory(workspace)

Construct the elements (blocks and button) required by the flyout for the dynamic variables category.

flyoutCategoryBlocks(workspace)

Construct the blocks required by the flyout for the variable category.

Variables

Variable

Description

CATEGORY_NAME

String for use in the "custom" attribute of a category in toolbox XML. This string indicates that the category should be dynamically populated with variable blocks. See also Blockly.Variables.CATEGORY_NAME and Blockly.Procedures.CATEGORY_NAME.

onCreateVariableButtonClick_Colour

onCreateVariableButtonClick_Number

onCreateVariableButtonClick_String