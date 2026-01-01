WidgetDiv.show() function
Initialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.
Signature:
export declare function show(newOwner: unknown, rtl: boolean, newDispose: () => void, workspace?: WorkspaceSvg | null, manageEphemeralFocus?: boolean): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
newOwner
unknown
The object that will be using this container.
rtl
boolean
Right-to-left (true) or left-to-right (false).
newDispose
() => void
Optional cleanup function to be run when the widget is closed.
workspace
WorkspaceSvg | null
(Optional) The workspace associated with the widget owner.
manageEphemeralFocus
boolean
(Optional) Whether ephemeral focus should be managed according to the widget div's lifetime. Note that if a false value is passed in here then callers should manage ephemeral focus directly otherwise focus may not properly restore when the widget closes. Defaults to true.
Returns:
void