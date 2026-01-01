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blockly > WidgetDiv > show

WidgetDiv.show() function

Initialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.

Signature:

export declare function show(newOwner: unknown, rtl: boolean, newDispose: () => void, workspace?: WorkspaceSvg | null, manageEphemeralFocus?: boolean): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

newOwner

unknown

The object that will be using this container.

rtl

boolean

Right-to-left (true) or left-to-right (false).

newDispose

() => void

Optional cleanup function to be run when the widget is closed.

workspace

WorkspaceSvg | null

(Optional) The workspace associated with the widget owner.

manageEphemeralFocus

boolean

(Optional) Whether ephemeral focus should be managed according to the widget div's lifetime. Note that if a false value is passed in here then callers should manage ephemeral focus directly otherwise focus may not properly restore when the widget closes. Defaults to true.

Returns:

void