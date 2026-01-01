WidgetDiv namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Create the widget div and inject it onto the page.
Returns the HTML container for editor widgets.
Destroy the widget and hide the div.
Destroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by the specified object.
Destroy the widget and hide the div if it is being used by an object in the specified workspace, or if it is used by an unknown workspace.
Is the container visible?
Reposition the widget div if the owner of it says to. If the owner isn't a field, just give up and hide it.
show(newOwner, rtl, newDispose, workspace, manageEphemeralFocus)
Initialize and display the widget div. Close the old one if needed.