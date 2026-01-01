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blockly > Workspace > addChangeListener

Workspace.addChangeListener() method

When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added.

Signature:

addChangeListener(func: (e: Abstract) => void): (e: Abstract) => void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

func

(e: Abstract) => void

Function to call.

Returns:

(e: Abstract) => void

Obsolete return value, ignore.