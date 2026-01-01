blockly > Workspace > addChangeListener
Workspace.addChangeListener() method
When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added.
Signature:
addChangeListener(func: (e: Abstract) => void): (e: Abstract) => void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
func
(e: Abstract) => void
Function to call.
Returns:
(e: Abstract) => void
Obsolete return value, ignore.