Workspace class

addChangeListener(func) When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added.

addTopBlock(block) Adds a block to the list of top blocks.

addTypedBlock(block) Add a block to the list of blocks keyed by type.

allInputsFilled(opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled) Checks whether all value and statement inputs in the workspace are filled with blocks.

clear() Dispose of all blocks and comments in workspace.

clearUndo() Clear the undo/redo stacks.

dispose() Dispose of this workspace. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

fireChangeListener(event) Fire a change event.

getAll() static Find all workspaces.

getAllBlocks(ordered) Find all blocks in workspace. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

getBlockById(id) Find the block on this workspace with the specified ID.

getBlocksByType(type, ordered) Finds the blocks with the associated type and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

getById(id) static Find the workspace with the specified ID.

getCommentById(id) Find the comment on this workspace with the specified ID.

getPotentialVariableMap() Return the variable map that contains "potential" variables. These exist in the flyout but not in the workspace.

getProcedureMap() Returns the map of all procedures on the workpace.

getRootWorkspace() Returns the root workspace of this workspace if the workspace has parent(s). E.g. workspaces in flyouts and mini workspace bubbles have parent workspaces.

getTopBlocks(ordered) Finds the top-level blocks and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

getVariableMap() Return the map of all variables on the workspace.

getWidth() Returns the horizontal offset of the workspace. Intended for LTR/RTL compatibility in XML. Not relevant for a headless workspace.

hasBlockLimits() Checks if the workspace has any limits on the maximum number of blocks, or the maximum number of blocks of specific types.

isCapacityAvailable(typeCountsMap) Check if there is remaining capacity for blocks of the given counts to be created. If the total number of blocks represented by the map is more than the total remaining capacity, it returns false. If a type count is more than the remaining capacity for that type, it returns false.

isReadOnly() Returns whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

newBlock(prototypeName, opt_id) Obtain a newly created block.

newComment(id) Obtain a newly created comment.

redo() Redoes the previous action.

remainingCapacity() The number of blocks that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxBlocks.

remainingCapacityOfType(type) The number of blocks of the given type that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxInstances allowed for that type.

removeChangeListener(func) Stop listening for this workspace's changes.

removeTopBlock(block) Removes a block from the list of top blocks.

removeTypedBlock(block) Remove a block from the list of blocks keyed by type.

setIsReadOnly(readOnly) Sets whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

sortByOrigin(a, b) protected Sorts bounded elements on the workspace by their relative position, top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).