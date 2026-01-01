WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(current) Returns the first child of the given workspace comment.

getNextSibling() Returns the next peer node of the given workspace comment.

getParent(current) Returns the parent of the given workspace comment.

getPreviousSibling() Returns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given workspace comment.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.