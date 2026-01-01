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blockly > WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy

WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy class

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an RenderedWorkspaceComment.

Signature:

export declare class WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<RenderedWorkspaceComment>

Implements: INavigationPolicy<RenderedWorkspaceComment>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getFirstChild(current)

Returns the first child of the given workspace comment.

getNextSibling()

Returns the next peer node of the given workspace comment.

getParent(current)

Returns the parent of the given workspace comment.

getPreviousSibling()

Returns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment.

getRowId(current)

Returns the row ID of the given workspace comment.

isApplicable(current)

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

isNavigable(current)

Returns whether or not the given workspace comment can be navigated to.