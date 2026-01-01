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blockly > WorkspaceNavigationPolicy

WorkspaceNavigationPolicy class

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a workspace.

Signature:

export declare class WorkspaceNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<WorkspaceSvg>

Implements: INavigationPolicy<WorkspaceSvg>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getFirstChild(current)

Returns the first child of the given workspace.

getNextSibling(_current)

Returns the next sibling of the given workspace.

getParent(_current)

Returns the parent of the given workspace.

getPreviousSibling(_current)

Returns the previous sibling of the given workspace.

getRowId(current)

Returns the row ID of the given workspace.

isApplicable(current)

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

isNavigable(current)

Returns whether or not the given workspace can be navigated to.