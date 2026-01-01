WorkspaceNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(current) Returns the first child of the given workspace.

getNextSibling(_current) Returns the next sibling of the given workspace.

getParent(_current) Returns the parent of the given workspace.

getPreviousSibling(_current) Returns the previous sibling of the given workspace.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given workspace.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.