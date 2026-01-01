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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > getAbsoluteScale

Returns the absolute scale of the workspace.

Workspace scaling is multiplicative; if a workspace B (e.g. a mutator editor) with scale Y is nested within a root workspace A with scale X, workspace B's effective scale is X * Y, because, as a child of A, it is already transformed by A's scaling factor, and then further transforms itself by its own scaling factor. Normally this Just Works, but for global elements (e.g. field editors) that are visually associated with a particular workspace but live at the top level of the DOM rather than being a child of their associated workspace, the absolute/effective scale may be needed to render appropriately.

Signature:

getAbsoluteScale ( ) : number ;



Returns:

number

The absolute/effective scale of the given workspace.