blockly > WorkspaceSvg > getToolboxCategoryCallback
WorkspaceSvg.getToolboxCategoryCallback() method
Get the callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace.
Signature:
getToolboxCategoryCallback(key: string): ((p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition) | null;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
key
string
The name to use to look up the function.
Returns:
((p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition) | null
The function corresponding to the given key for this workspace, or null if no function is registered.