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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > getToolboxCategoryCallback

Get the callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace.

Signature:

getToolboxCategoryCallback ( key : string ) : ( ( p1 : WorkspaceSvg ) => toolbox . FlyoutDefinition ) | null ;



Parameter Type Description key string The name to use to look up the function.

Returns:

((p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition) | null

The function corresponding to the given key for this workspace, or null if no function is registered.