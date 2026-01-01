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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > getToolboxCategoryCallback

WorkspaceSvg.getToolboxCategoryCallback() method

Get the callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace.

Signature:

getToolboxCategoryCallback(key: string): ((p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition) | null;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

key

string

The name to use to look up the function.

Returns:

((p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition) | null

The function corresponding to the given key for this workspace, or null if no function is registered.