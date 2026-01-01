blockly > WorkspaceSvg > highlightBlock
WorkspaceSvg.highlightBlock() method
Highlight or unhighlight a block in the workspace. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
Signature:
highlightBlock(id: string | null, opt_state?: boolean): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
id
string | null
ID of block to highlight/unhighlight, or null for no block (used to unhighlight all blocks).
opt_state
boolean
(Optional) If undefined, highlight specified block and automatically unhighlight all others. If true or false, manually highlight/unhighlight the specified block.
Returns:
void