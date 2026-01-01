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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > highlightBlock

WorkspaceSvg.highlightBlock() method

Highlight or unhighlight a block in the workspace. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.

Signature:

highlightBlock(id: string | null, opt_state?: boolean): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

id

string | null

ID of block to highlight/unhighlight, or null for no block (used to unhighlight all blocks).

opt_state

boolean

(Optional) If undefined, highlight specified block and automatically unhighlight all others. If true or false, manually highlight/unhighlight the specified block.

Returns:

void