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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > isDragging

Returns true iff the user is currently engaged in a drag gesture, or if a keyboard-initated move is in progress.

Dragging gestures normally entail moving a block or other item on the workspace, or scrolling the flyout/workspace.

Keyboard-initated movements are implemnted using the dragging infrastructure and are intended to emulate (a subset of) drag gestures and so should typically be treated as if they were a gesture-based drag.

Signature:

isDragging ( ) : boolean ;



Returns:

boolean

True iff a drag gesture or keyboard move is in porgress.