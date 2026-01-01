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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > isMovable

Is this workspace movable?

This means the user can reposition the X Y coordinates of the workspace through input. This can be through scrollbars, scroll wheel, dragging, or through zooming with the scroll wheel or pinch (since the zoom is centered on the mouse position). This does not include zooming with the zoom controls since the X Y coordinates are decided programmatically.

Signature:

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Returns:

boolean

True if the workspace is movable, false otherwise.