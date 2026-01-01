blockly > WorkspaceSvg > registerButtonCallback
WorkspaceSvg.registerButtonCallback() method
Register a callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout. For instance, a button specified by the XML
<button text="create variable" callbackKey="CREATE_VARIABLE">``</button> should be matched by a call to registerButtonCallback("CREATE_VARIABLE", yourCallbackFunction).
Signature:
registerButtonCallback(key: string, func: (p1: FlyoutButton) => void): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
key
string
The name to use to look up this function.
func
(p1: FlyoutButton) => void
The function to call when the given button is clicked.
Returns:
void