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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > registerButtonCallback

Register a callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout. For instance, a button specified by the XML <button text="create variable" callbackKey="CREATE_VARIABLE">``</button> should be matched by a call to registerButtonCallback("CREATE_VARIABLE", yourCallbackFunction).

Signature:

registerButtonCallback ( key : string , func : ( p1 : FlyoutButton ) => void ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description key string The name to use to look up this function. func (p1: FlyoutButton) => void The function to call when the given button is clicked.

Returns:

void