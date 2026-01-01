blockly > WorkspaceSvg > registerToolboxCategoryCallback
WorkspaceSvg.registerToolboxCategoryCallback() method
Register a callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace. See the variable and procedure categories as an example.
Signature:
registerToolboxCategoryCallback(key: string, func: (p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
key
string
The name to use to look up this function.
func
(p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition
The function to call when the given toolbox category is opened.
Returns:
void