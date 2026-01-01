On this page

blockly > WorkspaceSvg > registerToolboxCategoryCallback

Register a callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace. See the variable and procedure categories as an example.

Signature:

registerToolboxCategoryCallback ( key : string , func : ( p1 : WorkspaceSvg ) => toolbox . FlyoutDefinition ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description key string The name to use to look up this function. func (p1: WorkspaceSvg) => toolbox.FlyoutDefinition The function to call when the given toolbox category is opened.

Returns:

void