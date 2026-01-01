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blockly > WorkspaceSvg > zoom

WorkspaceSvg.zoom() method

Zooms the workspace in or out relative to/centered on the given (x, y) coordinate.

Signature:

zoom(x: number, y: number, amount: number): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

x

number

X coordinate of center, in pixel units relative to the top-left corner of the parentSVG.

y

number

Y coordinate of center, in pixel units relative to the top-left corner of the parentSVG.

amount

number

Amount of zooming. The formula for the new scale is newScale = currentScale * (scaleSpeed^amount). scaleSpeed is set in the workspace options. Negative amount values zoom out, and positive amount values zoom in.

Returns:

void