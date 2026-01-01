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blockly > zelos > BottomRow

An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the top row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

Signature:

export declare class BottomRow extends BaseBottomRow



Extends: BaseBottomRow

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(constants) Constructs a new instance of the BottomRow class