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blockly > zelos > BottomRow

zelos.BottomRow class

An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the top row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

Signature:

export declare class BottomRow extends BaseBottomRow

Extends: BaseBottomRow

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(constants)

Constructs a new instance of the BottomRow class

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

endsWithElemSpacer()

hasLeftSquareCorner(block)

Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.

hasRightSquareCorner(block)

Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.