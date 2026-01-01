zelos.BottomRow class
An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the top row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.
Signature:
export declare class BottomRow extends BaseBottomRow
Extends: BaseBottomRow
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.
Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.