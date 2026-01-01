blockly > zelos > ConstantProvider > SHAPE_IN_SHAPE_PADDING
zelos.ConstantProvider.SHAPE_IN_SHAPE_PADDING property
Map of output/input shapes and the amount they should cause a block to be padded. Outer key is the outer shape, inner key is the inner shape. When a block with the outer shape contains an input block with the inner shape on its left or right edge, the block elements are aligned such that the padding specified is reached.
Signature:
SHAPE_IN_SHAPE_PADDING: {
[key: number]: {
[key: number]: number;
};
};