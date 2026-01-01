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blockly > zelos > ConstantProvider

zelos.ConstantProvider class

An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Zelos mode.

Signature:

export declare class ConstantProvider extends BaseConstantProvider

Extends: BaseConstantProvider

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(gridUnit)

Creates a new ConstantProvider.

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

CURSOR_COLOUR

string

CURSOR_RADIUS

number

Radius of the cursor for input and output connections.

FIELD_COLOUR_FULL_BLOCK

boolean

FIELD_DROPDOWN_COLOURED_DIV

boolean

FIELD_DROPDOWN_NO_BORDER_RECT_SHADOW

boolean

FIELD_DROPDOWN_SVG_ARROW

boolean

FIELD_TEXT_FONTFAMILY

string

FIELD_TEXT_FONTWEIGHT

string

FIELD_TEXTINPUT_BOX_SHADOW

boolean

FULL_BLOCK_FIELDS

boolean

GRID_UNIT

number

HEXAGONAL

Shape | null

The object containing information about the hexagon used for a boolean reporter block. Null before init is called.

JAGGED_TEETH_HEIGHT

number

JAGGED_TEETH_WIDTH

number

MAX_DYNAMIC_CONNECTION_SHAPE_WIDTH

number

ROUNDED

Shape | null

The object containing information about the hexagon used for a number or string reporter block. Null before init is called.

SELECTED_GLOW_COLOUR

string

The selected glow colour.

SELECTED_GLOW_SIZE

number

The size of the selected glow.

selectedGlowFilterId

string

The ID of the selected glow filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.

SHAPE_IN_SHAPE_PADDING

{ [key: number]: { [key: number]: number; }; }

Map of output/input shapes and the amount they should cause a block to be padded. Outer key is the outer shape, inner key is the inner shape. When a block with the outer shape contains an input block with the inner shape on its left or right edge, the block elements are aligned such that the padding specified is reached.

SHAPES

{ HEXAGONAL: number; ROUND: number; SQUARE: number; PUZZLE: number; NOTCH: number; }

SQUARED

Shape | null

The object containing information about the hexagon used for a rectangular reporter block. Null before init is called.

START_HAT_HEIGHT

number

START_HAT_WIDTH

number

STATEMENT_INPUT_SPACER_MIN_WIDTH

number

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

createDom(svg, selector, injectionDivIfIsParent)

dispose()

generateSecondaryColour_(colour)

generateTertiaryColour_(colour)

getCSS_(selector)

init()

makeHexagonal()

protected

Create sizing and path information about a hexagonal shape.

makeInsideCorners()

makeNotch()

makeRounded()

protected

Create sizing and path information about a rounded shape.

makeSquared()

protected

Create sizing and path information about a squared shape.

makeStartHat()

setDynamicProperties_(theme)

setFontConstants_(theme)

shapeFor(connection)