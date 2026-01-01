blockly > zelos > ConstantProvider
zelos.ConstantProvider class
An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Zelos mode.
Signature:
export declare class ConstantProvider extends BaseConstantProvider
Extends: BaseConstantProvider
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Creates a new ConstantProvider.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
number
Radius of the cursor for input and output connections.
boolean
boolean
boolean
boolean
string
string
boolean
boolean
number
Shape | null
The object containing information about the hexagon used for a boolean reporter block. Null before init is called.
number
number
number
Shape | null
The object containing information about the hexagon used for a number or string reporter block. Null before init is called.
string
The selected glow colour.
number
The size of the selected glow.
string
The ID of the selected glow filter, or the empty string if no filter is set.
{ [key: number]: { [key: number]: number; }; }
Map of output/input shapes and the amount they should cause a block to be padded. Outer key is the outer shape, inner key is the inner shape. When a block with the outer shape contains an input block with the inner shape on its left or right edge, the block elements are aligned such that the padding specified is reached.
{ HEXAGONAL: number; ROUND: number; SQUARE: number; PUZZLE: number; NOTCH: number; }
Shape | null
The object containing information about the hexagon used for a rectangular reporter block. Null before init is called.
number
number
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Create sizing and path information about a hexagonal shape.
Create sizing and path information about a rounded shape.
Create sizing and path information about a squared shape.