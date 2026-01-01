zelos.Drawer class
An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.
Signature:
export declare class Drawer extends BaseDrawer
Extends: BaseDrawer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
RenderInfo
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns a path to highlight the given connection.
Add steps to draw a flat bottom row.
Add steps to draw a flat top row.
Add steps to draw the left side of an output with a dynamic connection.
Add steps to draw the right side of an output with a dynamic connection.
Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.