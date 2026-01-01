Skip to main content

blockly > zelos > Drawer

zelos.Drawer class

An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.

Signature:

export declare class Drawer extends BaseDrawer

Extends: BaseDrawer

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(block, info)

Constructs a new instance of the Drawer class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

info_

RenderInfo

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

draw()

drawConnectionHighlightPath(measurable)

Returns a path to highlight the given connection.

drawFlatBottom_()

protected

Add steps to draw a flat bottom row.

drawFlatTop_()

protected

Add steps to draw a flat top row.

drawInlineInput_(input)

drawLeft_()

drawLeftDynamicConnection_()

protected

Add steps to draw the left side of an output with a dynamic connection.

drawOutline_()

drawRightDynamicConnection_()

protected

Add steps to draw the right side of an output with a dynamic connection.

drawRightSideRow_(row)

protected

Add steps for the right side of a row that does not have value or statement input connections.

drawStatementInput_(row)