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blockly > zelos > PathObject

zelos.PathObject class

An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.

Signature:

export declare class PathObject extends BasePathObject

Extends: BasePathObject

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(root, style, constants)

Constructs a new instance of the PathObject class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

constants

ConstantProvider

outputShapeType

number | null

The type of block's output connection shape. This is set when a block with an output connection is drawn.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

applyColour(block)

beginDrawing()

Method that's called when the drawer is about to draw the block.

endDrawing()

Method that's called when the drawer is done drawing.

flipRTL()

setOutlinePath(name, pathString)

Set the path generated by the renderer for an outline path on the respective outline path SVG element.

setPath(pathString)

updateSelected(enable)