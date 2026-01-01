blockly > zelos > PathObject
zelos.PathObject class
An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
Signature:
export declare class PathObject extends BasePathObject
Extends: BasePathObject
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
ConstantProvider
number | null
The type of block's output connection shape. This is set when a block with an output connection is drawn.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Method that's called when the drawer is about to draw the block.
Method that's called when the drawer is done drawing.
Set the path generated by the renderer for an outline path on the respective outline path SVG element.