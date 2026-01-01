zelos.Renderer class
The zelos renderer. This renderer emulates Scratch-style and MakeCode-style rendering.
Zelos is the ancient Greek spirit of rivalry and emulation.
Signature:
export declare class Renderer extends BaseRenderer
Extends: BaseRenderer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
ConstantProvider
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.
Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.
Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.
Create a new instance of a renderer path object.
Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.
Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.