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blockly > zelos > Renderer

zelos.Renderer class

The zelos renderer. This renderer emulates Scratch-style and MakeCode-style rendering.

Zelos is the ancient Greek spirit of rivalry and emulation.

Signature:

export declare class Renderer extends BaseRenderer

Extends: BaseRenderer

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(name)

Constructs a new instance of the Renderer class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

constants_

protected

ConstantProvider

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getConstants()

Get the current renderer's constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

makeConstants_()

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's constant provider.

makeDrawer_(block, info)

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.

makePathObject(root, style)

Create a new instance of a renderer path object.

makeRenderInfo_(block)

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.

shouldHighlightConnection(connection)

Determine whether or not to highlight a connection.