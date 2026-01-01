blockly > zelos > RenderInfo
zelos.RenderInfo class
An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.
This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.
Signature:
export declare class RenderInfo extends BaseRenderInfo
Extends: BaseRenderInfo
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
ConstantProvider
boolean
boolean
boolean
Renderer
RightConnectionShape | null
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Adjust the x position of fields to bump all non-label fields in the first row past the notch position. This must be called before
Finalize horizontal alignment of elements on the block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing created by the left and right output connection shapes by adding setting negative spacing onto the leftmost and rightmost spacers.
Finalize the output connection info. In particular, set the height of the output connection to match that of the block. For the right side, add a right connection shape element and have it match the dimensions of the output connection.
Finalize vertical alignment of rows on a block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing when a non-shadow block is connected to any of an input row's inline inputs.
Calculate the spacing to reduce the left and right edges by based on the outer and inner connection shape.
Get the block renderer in use.