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blockly > zelos > RenderInfo

zelos.RenderInfo class

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Signature:

export declare class RenderInfo extends BaseRenderInfo

Extends: BaseRenderInfo

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(renderer, block)

Constructs a new instance of the RenderInfo class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

bottomRow

BottomRow

constants_

ConstantProvider

hasStatementInput

boolean

isInline

boolean

isMultiRow

boolean

renderer_

Renderer

rightSide

RightConnectionShape | null

topRow

TopRow

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addAlignmentPadding_(row, missingSpace)

addInput_(input, activeRow)

adjustXPosition_()

protected

Adjust the x position of fields to bump all non-label fields in the first row past the notch position. This must be called before computeBounds is called.

finalize_()

finalizeHorizontalAlignment_()

protected

Finalize horizontal alignment of elements on the block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing created by the left and right output connection shapes by adding setting negative spacing onto the leftmost and rightmost spacers.

finalizeOutputConnection_()

protected

Finalize the output connection info. In particular, set the height of the output connection to match that of the block. For the right side, add a right connection shape element and have it match the dimensions of the output connection.

finalizeVerticalAlignment_()

protected

Finalize vertical alignment of rows on a block. In particular, reduce the implicit spacing when a non-shadow block is connected to any of an input row's inline inputs.

getDesiredRowWidth_(row)

getElemCenterline_(row, elem)

getInRowSpacing_(prev, next)

getNegativeSpacing_(elem)

protected

Calculate the spacing to reduce the left and right edges by based on the outer and inner connection shape.

getRenderer()

Get the block renderer in use.

getSpacerRowHeight_(prev, next)

getSpacerRowWidth_(prev, next)

measure()

shouldStartNewRow_(currInput, prevInput)