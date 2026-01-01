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blockly > zelos > TopRow

zelos.TopRow class

An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.

Signature:

export declare class TopRow extends BaseTopRow

Extends: BaseTopRow

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(constants)

Constructs a new instance of the TopRow class

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

endsWithElemSpacer()

hasLeftSquareCorner(block)

Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.

hasRightSquareCorner(block)

Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.