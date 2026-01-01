zelos.TopRow class
An object containing information about what elements are in the top row of a block as well as sizing information for the top row. Elements in a top row can consist of corners, hats, spacers, and previous connections. After this constructor is called, the row will contain all non-spacer elements it needs.
Signature:
export declare class TopRow extends BaseTopRow
Extends: BaseTopRow
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.
Render a round corner unless the block has an output connection.