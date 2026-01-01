zelos namespace

BottomRow An object containing information about what elements are in the bottom row of a block as well as spacing information for the top row. Elements in a bottom row can consist of corners, spacers and next connections.

ConstantProvider An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Zelos mode.

Drawer An object that draws a block based on the given rendering information.

PathObject An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.

Renderer The zelos renderer. This renderer emulates Scratch-style and MakeCode-style rendering. Zelos is the ancient Greek spirit of rivalry and emulation.

RenderInfo An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block. This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

RightConnectionShape An object containing information about the space a right connection shape takes up during rendering.

StatementInput An object containing information about the space a statement input takes up during rendering.