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blockly > ZoomControls

ZoomControls class

Class for a zoom controls.

Signature:

export declare class ZoomControls implements IPositionable

Implements: IPositionable

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(workspace)

Constructs a new instance of the ZoomControls class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

id

string

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

createDom()

Create the zoom controls.

dispose()

Disposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

getBoundingRectangle()

Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

init()

Initializes the zoom controls.

position(metrics, savedPositions)

Positions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.