ZoomControls class
Class for a zoom controls.
Signature:
export declare class ZoomControls implements IPositionable
Implements: IPositionable
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Create the zoom controls.
Disposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
Initializes the zoom controls.
Positions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.