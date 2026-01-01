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Class: Block

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:57

Class for one block. Not normally called directly, workspace.newBlock() is preferred.

Property Description onchange An optional callback method to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function. COLLAPSED_INPUT_NAME The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed input. COLLAPSED_FIELD_NAME The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed field. data Optional text data that round-trips between blocks and XML. Has no effect. May be used by 3rd parties for meta information. colour_ Colour of the block in '#RRGGBB' format. styleName_ Name of the block style. init An optional method called during initialization. destroy An optional method called during disposal. mutationToDom An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the mutation state to XML. This must be coupled with defining domToMutation . domToMutation An optional deserialization method for defining how to deserialize the mutation state from XML. This must be coupled with defining mutationToDom . saveExtraState An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) to something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining loadExtraState . loadExtraState An optional serialization method for defining how to deserialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) from something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining saveExtraState . suppressPrefixSuffix An optional property for suppressing adding STATEMENT_PREFIX and STATEMENT_SUFFIX to generated code. getDeveloperVariables An optional method for declaring developer variables, to be used by generators. Developer variables are never shown to the user, but are declared as global variables in the generated code. compose An optional method that reconfigures the block based on the contents of the mutator dialog. decompose An optional function that populates the mutator flyout with blocks representing this block's configuration. id - outputConnection - nextConnection - previousConnection - inputList - inputsInline - icons - tooltip - contextMenu - parentBlock_ - childBlocks_ - collapsed_ - outputShape_ - disposing Is the current block currently in the process of being disposed? xy - isInFlyout - isInMutator - RTL - isInsertionMarker_ True if this block is an insertion marker. hat Name of the type of hat. rendered Is this block a BlockSVG? helpUrl String for block help, or function that returns a URL. Null for no help. type - inputsInlineDefault - workspace -

Method Description doInit_ Calls the init() function and handles associated event firing, etc. dispose Dispose of this block. disposeInternal Disposes of this block without doing things required by the top block. E.g. does not fire events, unplug the block, etc. initModel Call initModel on all fields on the block. May be called more than once. Either initModel or initSvg must be called after creating a block and before the first interaction with it. Interactions include UI actions (e.g. clicking and dragging) and firing events (e.g. create, delete, and change). unplug Unplug this block from its superior block. If this block is a statement, optionally reconnect the block underneath with the block on top. bumpNeighbours Bump unconnected blocks out of alignment. Two blocks which aren't actually connected should not coincidentally line up on screen. getParent Return the parent block or null if this block is at the top level. The parent block is either the block connected to the previous connection (for a statement block) or the block connected to the output connection (for a value block). getInputWithBlock Return the input that connects to the specified block. getSurroundParent Return the parent block that surrounds the current block, or null if this block has no surrounding block. A parent block might just be the previous statement, whereas the surrounding block is an if statement, while loop, etc. getNextBlock Return the next statement block directly connected to this block. getPreviousBlock Returns the block connected to the previous connection. getRootBlock Return the top-most block in this block's tree. This will return itself if this block is at the top level. getChildren Find all the blocks that are directly nested inside this one. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statement. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statement. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom. getDescendants Find all the blocks that are directly or indirectly nested inside this one. Includes this block in the list. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statements. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statements. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom. isDeletable Get whether this block is deletable or not. isOwnDeletable Return whether this block's own deletable property is true or false. setDeletable Set whether this block is deletable or not. setMovable Set whether this block is movable or not. isDuplicatable Get whether is block is duplicatable or not. If duplicating this block and descendants will put this block over the workspace's capacity this block is not duplicatable. If duplicating this block and descendants will put any type over their maxInstances this block is not duplicatable. isShadow Get whether this block is a shadow block or not. isInsertionMarker Get whether this block is an insertion marker block or not. isOwnEditable Return whether this block's own editable property is true or false. setEditable Set whether this block is editable or not. isDisposed Returns if this block has been disposed of / deleted. setHelpUrl Set the URL of this block's help page. setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this block. getTooltip Returns the tooltip text for this block. getColour Get the colour of a block. getStyleName Get the name of the block style. getHue Get the HSV hue value of a block. Null if hue not set. setColour Change the colour of a block. setStyle Set the style and colour values of a block. setOnChange Sets a callback function to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes, replacing any prior onchange handler. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function. getField Returns the named field from a block. getFields Returns a generator that provides every field on the block. getVarModels Return all variables referenced by this block. renameVarById Notification that a variable is renaming. If the ID matches one of this block's variables, rename it. getFieldValue Returns the language-neutral value of the given field. setFieldValue Sets the value of the given field for this block. setPreviousStatement Set whether this block can chain onto the bottom of another block. setNextStatement Set whether another block can chain onto the bottom of this block. setOutput Set whether this block returns a value. setInputsInline Set whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically. getInputsInline Get whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically. setOutputShape Set the block's output shape. getOutputShape Get the block's output shape. isEnabled Get whether this block is enabled or not. A block is considered enabled if there aren't any reasons why it would be disabled. A block may still be disabled for other reasons even if the user attempts to manually enable it, such as when the block is in an invalid location. setDisabledReason Add or remove a reason why the block might be disabled. If a block has any reasons to be disabled, then the block itself will be considered disabled. A block could be disabled for multiple independent reasons simultaneously, such as when the user manually disables it, or the block is invalid. getInheritedDisabled Get whether the block is disabled or not due to parents. The block's own disabled property is not considered. hasDisabledReason Get whether the block is currently disabled for the provided reason. getDisabledReasons Get a set of reasons why the block is currently disabled, if any. If the block is enabled, this set will be empty. isCollapsed Get whether the block is collapsed or not. setCollapsed Set whether the block is collapsed or not. setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider Set a custom aria role description provider for this block. If not set, uses a default provider based on the block's properties (e.g. whether it has inputs, outputs, etc.). getAriaRoleDescription Returns the string to use as the role description for this block. If a custom provider has been set, use that. Otherwise, return a default description based on the block's properties. toString Create a human-readable text representation of this block and any children. appendValueInput Appends a value input row. appendStatementInput Appends a statement input row. appendDummyInput Appends a dummy input row. appendEndRowInput Appends an input that ends the row. appendInput Appends the given input row. jsonInit Initialize this block using a cross-platform, internationalization-friendly JSON description. mixin Add key/values from mixinObj to this block object. By default, this method will check that the keys in mixinObj will not overwrite existing values in the block, including prototype values. This provides some insurance against mixin / extension incompatibilities with future block features. This check can be disabled by passing true as the second argument. moveInputBefore Move a named input to a different location on this block. moveNumberedInputBefore Move a numbered input to a different location on this block. removeInput Remove an input from this block. getInput Fetches the named input object. getInputTargetBlock Fetches the block attached to the named input. getCommentText Returns the comment on this block (or null if there is no comment). setCommentText Set this block's comment text. setWarningText Set this block's warning text. setMutator Give this block a mutator dialog. addIcon Adds the given icon to the block. removeIcon Removes the icon whose getType matches the given type iconType from the block. hasIcon Returns true if an icon with the given type exists on the block, false otherwise. getIcon Returns the icon with the given type if it exists on the block, undefined otherwise. getIcons Returns an array of the icons attached to this block. getRelativeToSurfaceXY Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this block relative to the drawing surface's origin (0,0), in workspace units. moveBy Move a block by a relative offset. allInputsFilled Recursively checks whether all statement and value inputs are filled with blocks. Also checks all following statement blocks in this stack. toDevString This method returns a string describing this Block in developer terms (type name and ID; English only).

new Block (

workspace ,

prototypeName ,

opt_id ?

) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:251

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The block's workspace. prototypeName string Name of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block. opt_id? string Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

Block

When the prototypeName is not valid or not allowed.

optional onchange ? : ( ( p1 ) => void ) | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:63

An optional callback method to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function.

readonly static COLLAPSED_INPUT_NAME : string = constants . COLLAPSED_INPUT_NAME ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:66

The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed input.

readonly static COLLAPSED_FIELD_NAME : string = constants . COLLAPSED_FIELD_NAME ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:69

The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed field.

data : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:75

Optional text data that round-trips between blocks and XML. Has no effect. May be used by 3rd parties for meta information.

protected colour_ : string = '#000000' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:91

Colour of the block in '#RRGGBB' format.

protected styleName_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:94

Name of the block style.

optional init ? : ( ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:97

An optional method called during initialization.

void

optional destroy ? : ( ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:100

An optional method called during disposal.

void

optional mutationToDom ? : ( ... p1 ) => Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:107

An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the mutation state to XML. This must be coupled with defining domToMutation .

Parameter Type ... p1 any []

Element

optional domToMutation ? : ( p1 ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:114

An optional deserialization method for defining how to deserialize the mutation state from XML. This must be coupled with defining mutationToDom .

Parameter Type p1 Element

void

optional saveExtraState ? : ( doFullSerialization ? ) => any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:127

An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) to something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining loadExtraState .

Parameter Type Description doFullSerialization? boolean Whether or not to serialize the full state of the extra state (rather than possibly saving a reference to some state). This is used during copy-paste. See the block serialization docs for more information.

any

optional loadExtraState ? : ( p1 ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:134

An optional serialization method for defining how to deserialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) from something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining saveExtraState .

Parameter Type p1 any

void

suppressPrefixSuffix : boolean | null = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:140

An optional property for suppressing adding STATEMENT_PREFIX and STATEMENT_SUFFIX to generated code.

optional getDeveloperVariables ? : ( ) => string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:149

An optional method for declaring developer variables, to be used by generators. Developer variables are never shown to the user, but are declared as global variables in the generated code.

string []

a list of developer variable names.

optional compose ? : ( rootBlock ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:157

An optional method that reconfigures the block based on the contents of the mutator dialog.

Parameter Type Description rootBlock Block The root block in the mutator flyout.

void

optional decompose ? : ( workspace ) => Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:166

An optional function that populates the mutator flyout with blocks representing this block's configuration.

Parameter Type Description workspace Workspace The mutator flyout's workspace.

Block

The root block created in the flyout's workspace.

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:168

outputConnection : Connection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:169

nextConnection : Connection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:170

previousConnection : Connection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:171

inputList : Input [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:172

optional inputsInline ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:173

icons : IIcon [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:174

tooltip : TipInfo = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:176

contextMenu : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:177

protected parentBlock_ : Block | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:179

protected childBlocks_ : Block [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:181

protected collapsed_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:191

protected outputShape_ : number | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:192

protected disposing : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:197

Is the current block currently in the process of being disposed?

protected readonly xy : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:206

isInFlyout : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:207

isInMutator : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:208

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:209

protected isInsertionMarker_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:212

True if this block is an insertion marker.

optional hat ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:215

Name of the type of hat.

readonly rendered : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:218

Is this block a BlockSVG?

helpUrl : string | ( ( ) => string ) | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:223

String for block help, or function that returns a URL. Null for no help.

type : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:235

optional inputsInlineDefault ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:237

workspace : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:238

protected doInit_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:287

Calls the init() function and handles associated event firing, etc.

void

dispose ( healStack ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:329

Dispose of this block.

Parameter Type Default value Description healStack boolean false If true, then try to heal any gap by connecting the next statement with the previous statement. Otherwise, dispose of all children of this block.

void

protected disposeInternal ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:353

Disposes of this block without doing things required by the top block. E.g. does not fire events, unplug the block, etc.

void

initModel ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:389

Call initModel on all fields on the block. May be called more than once. Either initModel or initSvg must be called after creating a block and before the first interaction with it. Interactions include UI actions (e.g. clicking and dragging) and firing events (e.g. create, delete, and change).

void

unplug ( opt_healStack ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:404

Unplug this block from its superior block. If this block is a statement, optionally reconnect the block underneath with the block on top.

Parameter Type Description opt_healStack? boolean Disconnect child statement and reconnect stack. Defaults to false.

void

bumpNeighbours ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:584

Bump unconnected blocks out of alignment. Two blocks which aren't actually connected should not coincidentally line up on screen.

void

getParent ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:594

Return the parent block or null if this block is at the top level. The parent block is either the block connected to the previous connection (for a statement block) or the block connected to the output connection (for a value block).

Block | null

The block (if any) that holds the current block.

getInputWithBlock ( block ) : Input | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:604

Return the input that connects to the specified block.

Parameter Type Description block Block A block connected to an input on this block.

Input | null

The input (if any) that connects to the specified block.

getSurroundParent ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:621

Return the parent block that surrounds the current block, or null if this block has no surrounding block. A parent block might just be the previous statement, whereas the surrounding block is an if statement, while loop, etc.

Block | null

The block (if any) that surrounds the current block.

getNextBlock ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:642

Return the next statement block directly connected to this block.

Block | null

The next statement block or null.

getPreviousBlock ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:651

Returns the block connected to the previous connection.

Block | null

The previous statement block or null.

getRootBlock ( ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:661

Return the top-most block in this block's tree. This will return itself if this block is at the top level.

this

The root block.

getChildren ( ordered ) : Block [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:705

Find all the blocks that are directly nested inside this one. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statement. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statement. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom.

Parameter Type Description ordered boolean Sort the list if true.

Block []

Array of blocks.

getDescendants ( ordered ) : Block [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:784

Find all the blocks that are directly or indirectly nested inside this one. Includes this block in the list. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statements. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statements. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom.

Parameter Type Description ordered boolean Sort the list if true.

Block []

Flattened array of blocks.

isDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:800

Get whether this block is deletable or not.

boolean

True if deletable.

isOwnDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:815

Return whether this block's own deletable property is true or false.

boolean

True if the block's deletable property is true, false otherwise.

setDeletable ( deletable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:824

Set whether this block is deletable or not.

Parameter Type Description deletable boolean True if deletable.

void

setMovable ( movable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:859

Set whether this block is movable or not.

Parameter Type Description movable boolean True if movable.

void

isDuplicatable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:871

Get whether is block is duplicatable or not. If duplicating this block and descendants will put this block over the workspace's capacity this block is not duplicatable. If duplicating this block and descendants will put any type over their maxInstances this block is not duplicatable.

boolean

True if duplicatable.

isShadow ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:885

Get whether this block is a shadow block or not.

boolean

True if a shadow.

isInsertionMarker ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:906

Get whether this block is an insertion marker block or not.

boolean

True if an insertion marker.

isOwnEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:938

Return whether this block's own editable property is true or false.

boolean

True if the block's editable property is true, false otherwise.

setEditable ( editable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:947

Set whether this block is editable or not.

Parameter Type Description editable boolean True if editable.

void

isDisposed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:959

Returns if this block has been disposed of / deleted.

boolean

True if this block has been disposed of / deleted.

setHelpUrl ( url ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1032

Set the URL of this block's help page.

Parameter Type Description url string | (() => string ) URL string for block help, or function that returns a URL. Null for no help.

void

setTooltip ( newTip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1043

Sets the tooltip for this block.

Parameter Type Description newTip TipInfo The text for the tooltip, a function that returns the text for the tooltip, or a parent object whose tooltip will be used. To not display a tooltip pass the empty string.

void

getTooltip ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1052

Returns the tooltip text for this block.

string

The tooltip text for this block.

getColour ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1061

Get the colour of a block.

string

#RRGGBB string.

getStyleName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1070

Get the name of the block style.

string

Name of the block style.

getHue ( ) : number | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1079

Get the HSV hue value of a block. Null if hue not set.

number | null

Hue value (0-360).

setColour ( colour ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1089

Change the colour of a block.

Parameter Type Description colour string | number HSV hue value (0 to 360), #RRGGBB string, or a message reference string pointing to one of those two values.

void

setStyle ( blockStyleName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1100

Set the style and colour values of a block.

Parameter Type Description blockStyleName string Name of the block style.

void

setOnChange ( onchangeFn ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1113

Sets a callback function to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes, replacing any prior onchange handler. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function.

Parameter Type Description onchangeFn ( p1 ) => void The callback to call when the block's workspace changes.

void

if onchangeFn is not falsey and not a function.

getField ( name ) : Field < any > | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1131

Returns the named field from a block.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the field.

Field < any > | null

Named field, or null if field does not exist.

getFields ( ) : Generator < Field < any > , undefined , void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1153

Returns a generator that provides every field on the block.

Generator < Field < any >, undefined , void >

A generator that can be used to iterate the fields on the block.

getVarModels ( ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1166

Return all variables referenced by this block.

IVariableModel < IVariableState >[]

List of variable models.

renameVarById ( oldId , newId ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1209

Notification that a variable is renaming. If the ID matches one of this block's variables, rename it.

Parameter Type Description oldId string ID of variable to rename. newId string ID of new variable. May be the same as oldId, but with an updated name.

void

getFieldValue ( name ) : any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1223

Returns the language-neutral value of the given field.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the field.

any

Value of the field or null if field does not exist.

setFieldValue ( newValue , name ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1237

Sets the value of the given field for this block.

Parameter Type Description newValue any The value to set. name string The name of the field to set the value of.

void

setPreviousStatement ( newBoolean , opt_check ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1252

Set whether this block can chain onto the bottom of another block.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if there can be a previous statement. opt_check? string | string [] | null Statement type or list of statement types. Null/undefined if any type could be connected.

void

setNextStatement ( newBoolean , opt_check ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1287

Set whether another block can chain onto the bottom of this block.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if there can be a next statement. opt_check? string | string [] | null Statement type or list of statement types. Null/undefined if any type could be connected.

void

setOutput ( newBoolean , opt_check ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1318

Set whether this block returns a value.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if there is an output. opt_check? string | string [] | null Returned type or list of returned types. Null or undefined if any type could be returned (e.g. variable get).

void

setInputsInline ( newBoolean ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1347

Set whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if inputs are horizontal.

void

getInputsInline ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1367

Get whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically.

boolean

True if inputs are horizontal.

setOutputShape ( outputShape ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1405

Set the block's output shape.

Parameter Type Description outputShape number | null Value representing an output shape.

void

getOutputShape ( ) : number | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1414

Get the block's output shape.

number | null

Value representing output shape if one exists.

isEnabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1426

Get whether this block is enabled or not. A block is considered enabled if there aren't any reasons why it would be disabled. A block may still be disabled for other reasons even if the user attempts to manually enable it, such as when the block is in an invalid location.

boolean

True if enabled.

setDisabledReason ( disabled , reason ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1444

Add or remove a reason why the block might be disabled. If a block has any reasons to be disabled, then the block itself will be considered disabled. A block could be disabled for multiple independent reasons simultaneously, such as when the user manually disables it, or the block is invalid.

Parameter Type Description disabled boolean If true, then the block should be considered disabled for at least the provided reason, otherwise the block is no longer disabled for that reason. reason string A language-neutral identifier for a reason why the block could be disabled. Call this method again with the same identifier to update whether the block is currently disabled for this reason.

void

getInheritedDisabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1488

Get whether the block is disabled or not due to parents. The block's own disabled property is not considered.

boolean

True if disabled.

hasDisabledReason ( reason ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1507

Get whether the block is currently disabled for the provided reason.

Parameter Type Description reason string A language-neutral identifier for a reason why the block could be disabled.

boolean

Whether the block is disabled for the provided reason.

getDisabledReasons ( ) : ReadonlySet < string > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1517

Get a set of reasons why the block is currently disabled, if any. If the block is enabled, this set will be empty.

ReadonlySet < string >

The set of reasons why the block is disabled, if any.

isCollapsed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1526

Get whether the block is collapsed or not.

boolean

True if collapsed.

setCollapsed ( collapsed ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1535

Set whether the block is collapsed or not.

Parameter Type Description collapsed boolean True if collapsed.

void

setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider ( description ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1560

Set a custom aria role description provider for this block. If not set, uses a default provider based on the block's properties (e.g. whether it has inputs, outputs, etc.).

Parameter Type Description description string | (() => string ) The description or function to provide the description. If a string, we'll replace message references in the string, e.g. %{BKY_CUSTOM_MESSAGE} will be replaced with the value of Blockly.Msg['CUSTOM_MESSAGE'] .}'

void

getAriaRoleDescription ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1569

string

The string to use as the role description for this block. If a custom provider has been set, use that. Otherwise, return a default description based on the block's properties.

toString ( opt_maxLength ? , opt_emptyToken ? ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1596

Create a human-readable text representation of this block and any children.

Parameter Type Description opt_maxLength? number Truncate the string to this length. opt_emptyToken? string The placeholder string used to denote an empty input. If not specified, '?' is used.

string

Text of block.

appendValueInput ( name ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1683

Appends a value input row.

Parameter Type Description name string Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

appendStatementInput ( name ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1694

Appends a statement input row.

Parameter Type Description name string Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

appendDummyInput ( name ? ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1706

Appends a dummy input row.

Parameter Type Default value Description name string '' Optional language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

appendEndRowInput ( name ? ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1717

Appends an input that ends the row.

Parameter Type Default value Description name string '' Optional language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

appendInput ( input ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1726

Appends the given input row.

Allows for custom inputs to be appended to the block.

Parameter Type input Input

Input

jsonInit ( json ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1756

Initialize this block using a cross-platform, internationalization-friendly JSON description.

Parameter Type Description json any Structured data describing the block.

void

mixin ( mixinObj , opt_disableCheck ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1917

Add key/values from mixinObj to this block object. By default, this method will check that the keys in mixinObj will not overwrite existing values in the block, including prototype values. This provides some insurance against mixin / extension incompatibilities with future block features. This check can be disabled by passing true as the second argument.

Parameter Type Description mixinObj any The key/values pairs to add to this block object. opt_disableCheck? boolean Option flag to disable overwrite checks.

void

moveInputBefore ( name , refName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2223

Move a named input to a different location on this block.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input to move. refName string | null Name of input that should be after the moved input, or null to be the input at the end.

void

moveNumberedInputBefore ( inputIndex , refIndex ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2258

Move a numbered input to a different location on this block.

Parameter Type Description inputIndex number Index of the input to move. refIndex number Index of input that should be after the moved input.

void

removeInput ( name , opt_quiet ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2288

Remove an input from this block.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input. opt_quiet? boolean True to prevent an error if input is not present.

boolean

True if operation succeeds, false if input is not present and opt_quiet is true.

if the input is not present and opt_quiet is not true.

getInput ( name ) : Input | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2309

Fetches the named input object.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input.

Input | null

The input object, or null if input does not exist.

getInputTargetBlock ( name ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2326

Fetches the block attached to the named input.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input.

Block | null

The attached value block, or null if the input is either disconnected or if the input does not exist.

getCommentText ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2336

Returns the comment on this block (or null if there is no comment).

string | null

Block's comment.

setCommentText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2346

Set this block's comment text.

Parameter Type Description text string | null The text, or null to delete.

void

setWarningText ( _text , _opt_id ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2397

Set this block's warning text.

Parameter Type Description _text string | null The text, or null to delete. _opt_id? string An optional ID for the warning text to be able to maintain multiple warnings.

void

setMutator ( _mutator ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2406

Give this block a mutator dialog.

Parameter Type Description _mutator MutatorIcon A mutator dialog instance or null to remove.

void

addIcon < T > ( icon ) : T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2411

Adds the given icon to the block.

Type Parameter T extends IIcon

Parameter Type icon T

T

removeIcon ( type ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2425

Removes the icon whose getType matches the given type iconType from the block.

Parameter Type Description type IconType < IIcon > The type of the icon to remove from the block.

boolean

True if an icon with the given type was found, false otherwise.

hasIcon ( type ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2436

Parameter Type type IconType < IIcon >

boolean

True if an icon with the given type exists on the block, false otherwise.

getIcon < T > ( type ) : T | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2446

Type Parameter T extends IIcon

Parameter Type Description type string | IconType < T > The type of the icon to retrieve. Prefer passing an IconType for proper type checking when using typescript.

T | undefined

The icon with the given type if it exists on the block, undefined otherwise.

getIcons ( ) : IIcon [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2455

IIcon []

An array of the icons attached to this block.

getRelativeToSurfaceXY ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2465

Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this block relative to the drawing surface's origin (0,0), in workspace units.

Coordinate

Object with .x and .y properties.

moveBy (

dx ,

dy ,

reason ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2476

Move a block by a relative offset.

Parameter Type Description dx number Horizontal offset, in workspace units. dy number Vertical offset, in workspace units. reason? string [] Why is this move happening? 'drag', 'bump', 'snap', ...

void

allInputsFilled ( opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2506

Recursively checks whether all statement and value inputs are filled with blocks. Also checks all following statement blocks in this stack.

Parameter Type Description opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled? boolean An optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.

boolean

True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.

toDevString ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2545

This method returns a string describing this Block in developer terms (type name and ID; English only).

Intended to on be used in console logs and errors. If you need a string that uses the user's native language (including block text, field values, and child blocks), use (Block:class).toString | toString().

string

The description.