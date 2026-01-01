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Class: BlockFlyoutInflater

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:36

Class responsible for creating blocks for flyouts.

Property Description permanentlyDisabledBlocks - listeners - flyout -

Method Description load Inflates a flyout block from the given state and adds it to the flyout. createBlock Creates a block on the given workspace. gapForItem Returns the amount of space that should follow this block. disposeItem Disposes of the given block. removeListeners Removes event listeners for the block with the given ID. setFlyout Updates this inflater's flyout. addBlockListeners Add listeners to a block that has been added to the flyout. getType Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

new BlockFlyoutInflater ( ) : BlockFlyoutInflater ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:45

Creates a new BlockFlyoutInflater instance.

BlockFlyoutInflater

protected permanentlyDisabledBlocks : Set < BlockSvg > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:37

protected listeners : Map < string , Data [ ] > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:38

protected optional flyout ? : IFlyout ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:39

load ( state , flyout ) : FlyoutItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:56

Inflates a flyout block from the given state and adds it to the flyout.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of a flyout block. flyout IFlyout The flyout to create the block on.

FlyoutItem

A newly created block.

IFlyoutInflater . load

createBlock ( blockDefinition , workspace ) : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:113

Creates a block on the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description blockDefinition BlockInfo A JSON representation of the block to create. workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to create the block on.

BlockSvg

The newly created block.

gapForItem ( state , defaultGap ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:156

Returns the amount of space that should follow this block.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of a flyout block. defaultGap number The default spacing for flyout items.

number

The amount of space that should follow this block.

IFlyoutInflater . gapForItem

disposeItem ( item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:178

Disposes of the given block.

Parameter Type Description item FlyoutItem The flyout block to dispose of.

void

IFlyoutInflater . disposeItem

protected removeListeners ( blockId ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:191

Removes event listeners for the block with the given ID.

Parameter Type Description blockId string The ID of the block to remove event listeners from.

void

protected setFlyout ( flyout ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:202

Updates this inflater's flyout.

Parameter Type Description flyout IFlyout The flyout that owns this inflater.

void

protected addBlockListeners ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:237

Add listeners to a block that has been added to the flyout.

Parameter Type Description block BlockSvg The block to add listeners for.

void

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:305

Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

string

An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.