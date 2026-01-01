Class: BlockFlyoutInflater
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:36
Class responsible for creating blocks for flyouts.
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|permanentlyDisabledBlocks
|-
|listeners
|-
|flyout
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|load
|Inflates a flyout block from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
|createBlock
|Creates a block on the given workspace.
|gapForItem
|Returns the amount of space that should follow this block.
|disposeItem
|Disposes of the given block.
|removeListeners
|Removes event listeners for the block with the given ID.
|setFlyout
|Updates this inflater's flyout.
|addBlockListeners
|Add listeners to a block that has been added to the flyout.
|getType
|Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Constructors
Constructor
new BlockFlyoutInflater(): BlockFlyoutInflater;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:45
Creates a new BlockFlyoutInflater instance.
Returns
BlockFlyoutInflater
Properties
permanentlyDisabledBlocks
protected permanentlyDisabledBlocks: Set<BlockSvg>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:37
listeners
protected listeners: Map<string, Data[]>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:38
flyout?
protected optional flyout?: IFlyout;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:39
Methods
load()
load(state, flyout): FlyoutItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:56
Inflates a flyout block from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout block.
flyout
IFlyout
|The flyout to create the block on.
Returns
A newly created block.
Implementation of
createBlock()
createBlock(blockDefinition, workspace): BlockSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:113
Creates a block on the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
blockDefinition
BlockInfo
|A JSON representation of the block to create.
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to create the block on.
Returns
The newly created block.
gapForItem()
gapForItem(state, defaultGap): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:156
Returns the amount of space that should follow this block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout block.
defaultGap
number
|The default spacing for flyout items.
Returns
number
The amount of space that should follow this block.
Implementation of
disposeItem()
disposeItem(item): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:178
Disposes of the given block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
item
FlyoutItem
|The flyout block to dispose of.
Returns
void
Implementation of
removeListeners()
protected removeListeners(blockId): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:191
Removes event listeners for the block with the given ID.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
blockId
string
|The ID of the block to remove event listeners from.
Returns
void
setFlyout()
protected setFlyout(flyout): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:202
Updates this inflater's flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
flyout
IFlyout
|The flyout that owns this inflater.
Returns
void
addBlockListeners()
protected addBlockListeners(block): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:237
Add listeners to a block that has been added to the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
block
BlockSvg
|The block to add listeners for.
Returns
void
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_flyout_inflater.ts:305
Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Returns
string
An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.