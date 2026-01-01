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Class: BlockNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:16

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a block.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given block. getParent Returns the parent of the given block. getNextSibling Returns the next peer node of the given block. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous peer node of the given block. getRowId Returns the visual row ID of the given block. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given block can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new BlockNavigationPolicy ( ) : BlockNavigationPolicy ;



BlockNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:23

Returns the first child of the given block.

Parameter Type Description current BlockSvg The block to return the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

The first icon, field, or input of the given block, if any.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:34

Returns the parent of the given block.

Parameter Type Description current BlockSvg The block to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The top block of the given block's stack, or the connection to which it is attached.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:52

Returns the next peer node of the given block.

Parameter Type Description current BlockSvg The block to find the following element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The block's next connection, or the next peer on its parent block, otherwise null.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:70

Returns the previous peer node of the given block.

Parameter Type Description current BlockSvg The block to find the preceding element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The block's previous connection, or the previous peer on its parent block, otherwise null.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:90

Returns the visual row ID of the given block.

Parameter Type Description current BlockSvg The block to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given block.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:100

Returns whether or not the given block can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current BlockSvg The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given block can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/block_navigation_policy.ts:110

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is BlockSvg

True if the object is a BlockSvg.