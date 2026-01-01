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Class: BlockSvg

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:78

Class for a block's SVG representation. Not normally called directly, workspace.newBlock() is preferred.

Property Description onchange An optional callback method to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function. COLLAPSED_INPUT_NAME The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed input. COLLAPSED_FIELD_NAME The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed field. data Optional text data that round-trips between blocks and XML. Has no effect. May be used by 3rd parties for meta information. colour_ Colour of the block in '#RRGGBB' format. styleName_ Name of the block style. init An optional method called during initialization. destroy An optional method called during disposal. mutationToDom An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the mutation state to XML. This must be coupled with defining domToMutation . domToMutation An optional deserialization method for defining how to deserialize the mutation state from XML. This must be coupled with defining mutationToDom . saveExtraState An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) to something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining loadExtraState . loadExtraState An optional serialization method for defining how to deserialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) from something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining saveExtraState . suppressPrefixSuffix An optional property for suppressing adding STATEMENT_PREFIX and STATEMENT_SUFFIX to generated code. getDeveloperVariables An optional method for declaring developer variables, to be used by generators. Developer variables are never shown to the user, but are declared as global variables in the generated code. compose An optional method that reconfigures the block based on the contents of the mutator dialog. id - inputList - inputsInline - icons - tooltip - contextMenu - parentBlock_ - childBlocks_ - collapsed_ - outputShape_ - disposing Is the current block currently in the process of being disposed? xy - isInFlyout - isInMutator - RTL - isInsertionMarker_ True if this block is an insertion marker. hat Name of the type of hat. helpUrl String for block help, or function that returns a URL. Null for no help. type - inputsInlineDefault - INLINE Constant for identifying rows that are to be rendered inline. Don't collide with Blockly.inputTypes. COLLAPSED_WARNING_ID ID to give the "collapsed warnings" warning. Allows us to remove the "collapsed warnings" warning without removing any warnings that belong to the block. decompose An optional function that populates the mutator flyout with blocks representing this block's configuration. saveConnections An optional method which saves a record of blocks connected to this block so they can be later restored after this block is recoomposed (reconfigured). Typically records the connected blocks on properties on blocks in the mutator flyout, so that rearranging those component blocks will automatically rearrange the corresponding connected blocks on this block after this block is recomposed. customContextMenu - height Height of this block, not including any statement blocks above or below. Height is in workspace units. width Width of this block, including any connected value blocks. Width is in workspace units. mutator Block's mutator icon (if any). style - rendered Is this block a BlockSVG? workspace - outputConnection - nextConnection - previousConnection -

Method Description doInit_ Calls the init() function and handles associated event firing, etc. initModel Call initModel on all fields on the block. May be called more than once. Either initModel or initSvg must be called after creating a block and before the first interaction with it. Interactions include UI actions (e.g. clicking and dragging) and firing events (e.g. create, delete, and change). unplug Unplug this block from its superior block. If this block is a statement, optionally reconnect the block underneath with the block on top. getParent Return the parent block or null if this block is at the top level. The parent block is either the block connected to the previous connection (for a statement block) or the block connected to the output connection (for a value block). getInputWithBlock Return the input that connects to the specified block. getSurroundParent Return the parent block that surrounds the current block, or null if this block has no surrounding block. A parent block might just be the previous statement, whereas the surrounding block is an if statement, while loop, etc. getRootBlock Return the top-most block in this block's tree. This will return itself if this block is at the top level. getDescendants Find all the blocks that are directly or indirectly nested inside this one. Includes this block in the list. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statements. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statements. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom. isDeletable Get whether this block is deletable or not. isOwnDeletable Return whether this block's own deletable property is true or false. isDuplicatable Get whether is block is duplicatable or not. If duplicating this block and descendants will put this block over the workspace's capacity this block is not duplicatable. If duplicating this block and descendants will put any type over their maxInstances this block is not duplicatable. isShadow Get whether this block is a shadow block or not. isInsertionMarker Get whether this block is an insertion marker block or not. isOwnEditable Return whether this block's own editable property is true or false. isDisposed Returns if this block has been disposed of / deleted. setHelpUrl Set the URL of this block's help page. setTooltip Sets the tooltip for this block. getTooltip Returns the tooltip text for this block. getStyleName Get the name of the block style. getHue Get the HSV hue value of a block. Null if hue not set. setOnChange Sets a callback function to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes, replacing any prior onchange handler. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function. getField Returns the named field from a block. getFields Returns a generator that provides every field on the block. getVarModels Return all variables referenced by this block. renameVarById Notification that a variable is renaming. If the ID matches one of this block's variables, rename it. getFieldValue Returns the language-neutral value of the given field. setFieldValue Sets the value of the given field for this block. getInputsInline Get whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically. setOutputShape Set the block's output shape. getOutputShape Get the block's output shape. isEnabled Get whether this block is enabled or not. A block is considered enabled if there aren't any reasons why it would be disabled. A block may still be disabled for other reasons even if the user attempts to manually enable it, such as when the block is in an invalid location. getInheritedDisabled Get whether the block is disabled or not due to parents. The block's own disabled property is not considered. hasDisabledReason Get whether the block is currently disabled for the provided reason. getDisabledReasons Get a set of reasons why the block is currently disabled, if any. If the block is enabled, this set will be empty. isCollapsed Get whether the block is collapsed or not. setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider Set a custom aria role description provider for this block. If not set, uses a default provider based on the block's properties (e.g. whether it has inputs, outputs, etc.). getAriaRoleDescription Returns the string to use as the role description for this block. If a custom provider has been set, use that. Otherwise, return a default description based on the block's properties. toString Create a human-readable text representation of this block and any children. appendValueInput Appends a value input row. appendStatementInput Appends a statement input row. appendDummyInput Appends a dummy input row. appendEndRowInput Appends an input that ends the row. mixin Add key/values from mixinObj to this block object. By default, this method will check that the keys in mixinObj will not overwrite existing values in the block, including prototype values. This provides some insurance against mixin / extension incompatibilities with future block features. This check can be disabled by passing true as the second argument. moveInputBefore Move a named input to a different location on this block. getInput Fetches the named input object. getInputTargetBlock Fetches the block attached to the named input. getCommentText Returns the comment on this block (or null if there is no comment). setCommentText Set this block's comment text. hasIcon Returns true if an icon with the given type exists on the block, false otherwise. getIcon Returns the icon with the given type if it exists on the block, undefined otherwise. getIcons Returns an array of the icons attached to this block. getRelativeToSurfaceXY Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this block relative to the drawing surface's origin (0,0), in workspace units. allInputsFilled Recursively checks whether all statement and value inputs are filled with blocks. Also checks all following statement blocks in this stack. toDevString This method returns a string describing this Block in developer terms (type name and ID; English only). initSvg Create and initialize the SVG representation of the block. May be called more than once. getColourSecondary Get the secondary colour of a block. getColourTertiary Get the tertiary colour of a block. select Selects this block. Highlights the block visually. unselect Unselects this block. Unhighlights the block visually. moveBy Move a block by a relative offset. translate Transforms a block by setting the translation on the transform attribute of the block's SVG. moveTo Move a block to a position. snapToGrid Snap this block to the nearest grid point. getBoundingRectangle Returns the coordinates of a bounding box describing the dimensions of this block and any blocks stacked below it. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates. getBoundingRectangleWithoutChildren Returns the coordinates of a bounding box describing the dimensions of this block alone. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates. markDirty Notify every input on this block to mark its fields as dirty. A dirty field is a field that needs to be re-rendered. setCollapsed Set whether the block is collapsed or not. generateContextMenu Generate the context menu for this block. calculateContextMenuLocation Gets the location in which to show the context menu for this block. Use the location of a click if the block was clicked, or a location based on the block's fields otherwise. addClass Add a CSS class to the SVG group of this block. removeClass Remove a CSS class from the SVG group of this block. isDragging Returns whether or not this block is currently being dragged. setMovable Set whether this block is movable or not. setEditable Set whether this block is editable or not. getSvgRoot Return the root node of the SVG or null if none exists. dispose Dispose of this block. disposeInternal Disposes of this block without doing things required by the top block. E.g. does trigger UI effects, remove nodes, etc. checkAndDelete Delete a block and hide chaff when doing so. The block will not be deleted if it's in a flyout. This is called from the context menu and keyboard shortcuts as the full delete action. If you are disposing of a block from the workspace and don't need to perform flyout checks, handle event grouping, or hide chaff, then use block.dispose() directly. toCopyData Encode a block for copying. setWarningText Set this block's warning text. setMutator Give this block a mutator dialog. addIcon Adds the given icon to the block. removeIcon Removes the icon whose getType matches the given type iconType from the block. setDisabledReason Add or remove a reason why the block might be disabled. If a block has any reasons to be disabled, then the block itself will be considered disabled. A block could be disabled for multiple independent reasons simultaneously, such as when the user manually disables it, or the block is invalid. setDeletable Add blocklyNotDeletable class when block is not deletable Or remove class when block is deletable setHighlighted Set whether the block is highlighted or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed. addSelect Adds the visual "select" effect to the block, but does not actually select it or fire an event. removeSelect Removes the visual "select" effect from the block, but does not actually unselect it or fire an event. getColour Get the colour of a block. setColour Change the colour of a block. setStyle Set the style and colour values of a block. getStyle Returns the BlockStyle object used to style this block. bringToFront Move this block to the front of the visible workspace. tags do not respect z-index so SVG renders them in the order that they are in the DOM. By placing this block first within the block group's , it will render on top of any other blocks. Use sparingly, this method is expensive because it reorders the DOM nodes. setPreviousStatement Set whether this block can chain onto the bottom of another block. setNextStatement Set whether another block can chain onto the bottom of this block. setOutput Set whether this block returns a value. setInputsInline Set whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically. removeInput Remove an input from this block. moveNumberedInputBefore Move a numbered input to a different location on this block. appendInput Appends the given input row. getNextBlock Return the next statement block directly connected to this block. getPreviousBlock Returns the block connected to the previous connection. bumpNeighbours Bumps unconnected blocks out of alignment. scheduleSnapAndBump Snap to grid, and then bump neighbouring blocks away at the end of the next render. getChildren Find all the blocks that are directly nested inside this one. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statement. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statement. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom. render Immediately lays out and reflows a block based on its contents and settings. setDragStrategy Sets the drag strategy for this block. isCopyable Returns whether this block is copyable or not. isMovable Returns whether this block is movable or not. startDrag Starts a drag on the block. drag Drags the block to the given location. endDrag Ends the drag on the block. revertDrag Moves the block back to where it was at the start of a drag. toFlyoutInfo Returns a representation of this block that can be displayed in a flyout. jsonInit Initialize this block using a cross-platform, internationalization-friendly JSON description. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. performAction Handles the user acting on this block via keyboard navigation. If this block is in the flyout, a new copy is spawned in move mode on the main workspace. If this block has a single full-block field, that field will be focused. Otherwise, this is a no-op. getAriaLabel Returns a description of this block suitable for screenreaders or use in ARIA attributes.

new BlockSvg (

workspace ,

prototypeName ,

opt_id ?

) : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:192

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The block's workspace. prototypeName string Name of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block. opt_id? string Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

BlockSvg

Block . constructor

optional onchange ? : ( ( p1 ) => void ) | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:63

An optional callback method to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function.

Block . onchange

readonly static COLLAPSED_INPUT_NAME : string = constants . COLLAPSED_INPUT_NAME ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:66

The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed input.

Block . COLLAPSED_INPUT_NAME

readonly static COLLAPSED_FIELD_NAME : string = constants . COLLAPSED_FIELD_NAME ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:69

The language-neutral ID given to the collapsed field.

Block . COLLAPSED_FIELD_NAME

data : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:75

Optional text data that round-trips between blocks and XML. Has no effect. May be used by 3rd parties for meta information.

Block . data

protected colour_ : string = '#000000' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:91

Colour of the block in '#RRGGBB' format.

Block . colour_

protected styleName_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:94

Name of the block style.

Block . styleName_

optional init ? : ( ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:97

An optional method called during initialization.

void

Block . init

optional destroy ? : ( ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:100

An optional method called during disposal.

void

Block . destroy

optional mutationToDom ? : ( ... p1 ) => Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:107

An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the mutation state to XML. This must be coupled with defining domToMutation .

Parameter Type ... p1 any []

Element

Block . mutationToDom

optional domToMutation ? : ( p1 ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:114

An optional deserialization method for defining how to deserialize the mutation state from XML. This must be coupled with defining mutationToDom .

Parameter Type p1 Element

void

Block . domToMutation

optional saveExtraState ? : ( doFullSerialization ? ) => any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:127

An optional serialization method for defining how to serialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) to something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining loadExtraState .

Parameter Type Description doFullSerialization? boolean Whether or not to serialize the full state of the extra state (rather than possibly saving a reference to some state). This is used during copy-paste. See the block serialization docs for more information.

any

Block . saveExtraState

optional loadExtraState ? : ( p1 ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:134

An optional serialization method for defining how to deserialize the block's extra state (eg mutation state) from something JSON compatible. This must be coupled with defining saveExtraState .

Parameter Type p1 any

void

Block . loadExtraState

suppressPrefixSuffix : boolean | null = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:140

An optional property for suppressing adding STATEMENT_PREFIX and STATEMENT_SUFFIX to generated code.

Block . suppressPrefixSuffix

optional getDeveloperVariables ? : ( ) => string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:149

An optional method for declaring developer variables, to be used by generators. Developer variables are never shown to the user, but are declared as global variables in the generated code.

string []

a list of developer variable names.

Block . getDeveloperVariables

optional compose ? : ( rootBlock ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:157

An optional method that reconfigures the block based on the contents of the mutator dialog.

Parameter Type Description rootBlock Block The root block in the mutator flyout.

void

Block . compose

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:168

IDraggable . id

Block . id

inputList : Input [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:172

Block . inputList

optional inputsInline ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:173

Block . inputsInline

icons : IIcon [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:174

Block . icons

tooltip : TipInfo = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:176

Block . tooltip

contextMenu : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:177

Block . contextMenu

protected parentBlock_ : BlockSvg | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:179

Block . parentBlock_

protected childBlocks_ : BlockSvg [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:181

Block . childBlocks_

protected collapsed_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:191

Block . collapsed_

protected outputShape_ : number | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:192

Block . outputShape_

protected disposing : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:197

Is the current block currently in the process of being disposed?

Block . disposing

protected readonly xy : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:206

Block . xy

isInFlyout : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:207

Block . isInFlyout

isInMutator : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:208

Block . isInMutator

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:209

Block . RTL

protected isInsertionMarker_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:212

True if this block is an insertion marker.

Block . isInsertionMarker_

optional hat ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:215

Name of the type of hat.

Block . hat

helpUrl : string | ( ( ) => string ) | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:223

String for block help, or function that returns a URL. Null for no help.

Block . helpUrl

type : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:235

Block . type

optional inputsInlineDefault ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:237

Block . inputsInlineDefault

readonly static INLINE : - 1 = - 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:92

Constant for identifying rows that are to be rendered inline. Don't collide with Blockly.inputTypes.

readonly static COLLAPSED_WARNING_ID : "TEMP_COLLAPSED_WARNING_" = 'TEMP_COLLAPSED_WARNING_' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:99

ID to give the "collapsed warnings" warning. Allows us to remove the "collapsed warnings" warning without removing any warnings that belong to the block.

optional decompose ? : ( p1 ) => BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:100

An optional function that populates the mutator flyout with blocks representing this block's configuration.

Parameter Type p1 Workspace

BlockSvg

The root block created in the flyout's workspace.

Block . decompose

optional saveConnections ? : ( rootBlock ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:119

An optional method which saves a record of blocks connected to this block so they can be later restored after this block is recoomposed (reconfigured). Typically records the connected blocks on properties on blocks in the mutator flyout, so that rearranging those component blocks will automatically rearrange the corresponding connected blocks on this block after this block is recomposed.

To keep the saved connection information up-to-date, MutatorIcon arranges for an event listener to call this method any time the mutator flyout is open and a change occurs on this block's workspace.

Parameter Type Description rootBlock BlockSvg The root block in the mutator flyout.

void

optional customContextMenu ? : ( p1 ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:121

Parameter Type p1 ( | ContextMenuOption | LegacyContextMenuOption )[]

void

height : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:129

Height of this block, not including any statement blocks above or below. Height is in workspace units.

width : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:135

Width of this block, including any connected value blocks. Width is in workspace units.

mutator : MutatorIcon | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:152

Block's mutator icon (if any).

style : BlockStyle ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:155

readonly rendered : true = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:160

Is this block a BlockSVG?

Block . rendered

workspace : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:164

IDraggable . workspace

Block . workspace

outputConnection : RenderedConnection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:165

Block . outputConnection

nextConnection : RenderedConnection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:166

Block . nextConnection

previousConnection : RenderedConnection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:167

Block . previousConnection

protected doInit_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:287

Calls the init() function and handles associated event firing, etc.

void

Block . doInit_

initModel ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:389

Call initModel on all fields on the block. May be called more than once. Either initModel or initSvg must be called after creating a block and before the first interaction with it. Interactions include UI actions (e.g. clicking and dragging) and firing events (e.g. create, delete, and change).

void

Block . initModel

unplug ( opt_healStack ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:404

Unplug this block from its superior block. If this block is a statement, optionally reconnect the block underneath with the block on top.

Parameter Type Description opt_healStack? boolean Disconnect child statement and reconnect stack. Defaults to false.

void

Block . unplug

getParent ( ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:594

Return the parent block or null if this block is at the top level. The parent block is either the block connected to the previous connection (for a statement block) or the block connected to the output connection (for a value block).

BlockSvg | null

The block (if any) that holds the current block.

Block . getParent

getInputWithBlock ( block ) : Input | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:604

Return the input that connects to the specified block.

Parameter Type Description block Block A block connected to an input on this block.

Input | null

The input (if any) that connects to the specified block.

Block . getInputWithBlock

getSurroundParent ( ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:621

Return the parent block that surrounds the current block, or null if this block has no surrounding block. A parent block might just be the previous statement, whereas the surrounding block is an if statement, while loop, etc.

BlockSvg | null

The block (if any) that surrounds the current block.

Block . getSurroundParent

getRootBlock ( ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:661

Return the top-most block in this block's tree. This will return itself if this block is at the top level.

this

The root block.

Block . getRootBlock

getDescendants ( ordered ) : BlockSvg [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:784

Find all the blocks that are directly or indirectly nested inside this one. Includes this block in the list. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statements. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statements. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom.

Parameter Type Description ordered boolean Sort the list if true.

BlockSvg []

Flattened array of blocks.

Block . getDescendants

isDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:800

Get whether this block is deletable or not.

boolean

True if deletable.

IDeletable . isDeletable

Block . isDeletable

isOwnDeletable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:815

Return whether this block's own deletable property is true or false.

boolean

True if the block's deletable property is true, false otherwise.

Block . isOwnDeletable

isDuplicatable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:871

Get whether is block is duplicatable or not. If duplicating this block and descendants will put this block over the workspace's capacity this block is not duplicatable. If duplicating this block and descendants will put any type over their maxInstances this block is not duplicatable.

boolean

True if duplicatable.

Block . isDuplicatable

isShadow ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:885

Get whether this block is a shadow block or not.

boolean

True if a shadow.

Block . isShadow

isInsertionMarker ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:906

Get whether this block is an insertion marker block or not.

boolean

True if an insertion marker.

Block . isInsertionMarker

isOwnEditable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:938

Return whether this block's own editable property is true or false.

boolean

True if the block's editable property is true, false otherwise.

Block . isOwnEditable

isDisposed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:959

Returns if this block has been disposed of / deleted.

boolean

True if this block has been disposed of / deleted.

Block . isDisposed

setHelpUrl ( url ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1032

Set the URL of this block's help page.

Parameter Type Description url string | (() => string ) URL string for block help, or function that returns a URL. Null for no help.

void

Block . setHelpUrl

setTooltip ( newTip ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1043

Sets the tooltip for this block.

Parameter Type Description newTip TipInfo The text for the tooltip, a function that returns the text for the tooltip, or a parent object whose tooltip will be used. To not display a tooltip pass the empty string.

void

Block . setTooltip

getTooltip ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1052

Returns the tooltip text for this block.

string

The tooltip text for this block.

Block . getTooltip

getStyleName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1070

Get the name of the block style.

string

Name of the block style.

Block . getStyleName

getHue ( ) : number | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1079

Get the HSV hue value of a block. Null if hue not set.

number | null

Hue value (0-360).

Block . getHue

setOnChange ( onchangeFn ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1113

Sets a callback function to use whenever the block's parent workspace changes, replacing any prior onchange handler. This is usually only called from the constructor, the block type initializer function, or an extension initializer function.

Parameter Type Description onchangeFn ( p1 ) => void The callback to call when the block's workspace changes.

void

if onchangeFn is not falsey and not a function.

Block . setOnChange

getField ( name ) : Field < any > | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1131

Returns the named field from a block.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the field.

Field < any > | null

Named field, or null if field does not exist.

Block . getField

getFields ( ) : Generator < Field < any > , undefined , void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1153

Returns a generator that provides every field on the block.

Generator < Field < any >, undefined , void >

A generator that can be used to iterate the fields on the block.

Block . getFields

getVarModels ( ) : IVariableModel < IVariableState > [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1166

Return all variables referenced by this block.

IVariableModel < IVariableState >[]

List of variable models.

Block . getVarModels

renameVarById ( oldId , newId ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1209

Notification that a variable is renaming. If the ID matches one of this block's variables, rename it.

Parameter Type Description oldId string ID of variable to rename. newId string ID of new variable. May be the same as oldId, but with an updated name.

void

Block . renameVarById

getFieldValue ( name ) : any ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1223

Returns the language-neutral value of the given field.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the field.

any

Value of the field or null if field does not exist.

Block . getFieldValue

setFieldValue ( newValue , name ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1237

Sets the value of the given field for this block.

Parameter Type Description newValue any The value to set. name string The name of the field to set the value of.

void

Block . setFieldValue

getInputsInline ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1367

Get whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically.

boolean

True if inputs are horizontal.

Block . getInputsInline

setOutputShape ( outputShape ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1405

Set the block's output shape.

Parameter Type Description outputShape number | null Value representing an output shape.

void

Block . setOutputShape

getOutputShape ( ) : number | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1414

Get the block's output shape.

number | null

Value representing output shape if one exists.

Block . getOutputShape

isEnabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1426

Get whether this block is enabled or not. A block is considered enabled if there aren't any reasons why it would be disabled. A block may still be disabled for other reasons even if the user attempts to manually enable it, such as when the block is in an invalid location.

boolean

True if enabled.

Block . isEnabled

getInheritedDisabled ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1488

Get whether the block is disabled or not due to parents. The block's own disabled property is not considered.

boolean

True if disabled.

Block . getInheritedDisabled

hasDisabledReason ( reason ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1507

Get whether the block is currently disabled for the provided reason.

Parameter Type Description reason string A language-neutral identifier for a reason why the block could be disabled.

boolean

Whether the block is disabled for the provided reason.

Block . hasDisabledReason

getDisabledReasons ( ) : ReadonlySet < string > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1517

Get a set of reasons why the block is currently disabled, if any. If the block is enabled, this set will be empty.

ReadonlySet < string >

The set of reasons why the block is disabled, if any.

Block . getDisabledReasons

isCollapsed ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1526

Get whether the block is collapsed or not.

boolean

True if collapsed.

Block . isCollapsed

setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider ( description ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1560

Set a custom aria role description provider for this block. If not set, uses a default provider based on the block's properties (e.g. whether it has inputs, outputs, etc.).

Parameter Type Description description string | (() => string ) The description or function to provide the description. If a string, we'll replace message references in the string, e.g. %{BKY_CUSTOM_MESSAGE} will be replaced with the value of Blockly.Msg['CUSTOM_MESSAGE'] .}'

void

Block . setAriaRoleDescriptionProvider

getAriaRoleDescription ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1569

string

The string to use as the role description for this block. If a custom provider has been set, use that. Otherwise, return a default description based on the block's properties.

Block . getAriaRoleDescription

toString ( opt_maxLength ? , opt_emptyToken ? ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1596

Create a human-readable text representation of this block and any children.

Parameter Type Description opt_maxLength? number Truncate the string to this length. opt_emptyToken? string The placeholder string used to denote an empty input. If not specified, '?' is used.

string

Text of block.

Block . toString

appendValueInput ( name ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1683

Appends a value input row.

Parameter Type Description name string Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

Block . appendValueInput

appendStatementInput ( name ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1694

Appends a statement input row.

Parameter Type Description name string Language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

Block . appendStatementInput

appendDummyInput ( name ? ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1706

Appends a dummy input row.

Parameter Type Default value Description name string '' Optional language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

Block . appendDummyInput

appendEndRowInput ( name ? ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1717

Appends an input that ends the row.

Parameter Type Default value Description name string '' Optional language-neutral identifier which may used to find this input again. Should be unique to this block.

Input

The input object created.

Block . appendEndRowInput

mixin ( mixinObj , opt_disableCheck ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:1917

Add key/values from mixinObj to this block object. By default, this method will check that the keys in mixinObj will not overwrite existing values in the block, including prototype values. This provides some insurance against mixin / extension incompatibilities with future block features. This check can be disabled by passing true as the second argument.

Parameter Type Description mixinObj any The key/values pairs to add to this block object. opt_disableCheck? boolean Option flag to disable overwrite checks.

void

Block . mixin

moveInputBefore ( name , refName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2223

Move a named input to a different location on this block.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input to move. refName string | null Name of input that should be after the moved input, or null to be the input at the end.

void

Block . moveInputBefore

getInput ( name ) : Input | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2309

Fetches the named input object.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input.

Input | null

The input object, or null if input does not exist.

Block . getInput

getInputTargetBlock ( name ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2326

Fetches the block attached to the named input.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input.

Block | null

The attached value block, or null if the input is either disconnected or if the input does not exist.

Block . getInputTargetBlock

getCommentText ( ) : string | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2336

Returns the comment on this block (or null if there is no comment).

string | null

Block's comment.

Block . getCommentText

setCommentText ( text ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2346

Set this block's comment text.

Parameter Type Description text string | null The text, or null to delete.

void

Block . setCommentText

hasIcon ( type ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2436

Parameter Type type IconType < IIcon >

boolean

True if an icon with the given type exists on the block, false otherwise.

Block . hasIcon

getIcon < T > ( type ) : T | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2446

Type Parameter T extends IIcon

Parameter Type Description type string | IconType < T > The type of the icon to retrieve. Prefer passing an IconType for proper type checking when using typescript.

T | undefined

The icon with the given type if it exists on the block, undefined otherwise.

Block . getIcon

getIcons ( ) : IIcon [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2455

IIcon []

An array of the icons attached to this block.

Block . getIcons

getRelativeToSurfaceXY ( ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2465

Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this block relative to the drawing surface's origin (0,0), in workspace units.

Coordinate

Object with .x and .y properties.

IDraggable . getRelativeToSurfaceXY

Block . getRelativeToSurfaceXY

allInputsFilled ( opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2506

Recursively checks whether all statement and value inputs are filled with blocks. Also checks all following statement blocks in this stack.

Parameter Type Description opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled? boolean An optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.

boolean

True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.

Block . allInputsFilled

toDevString ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block.ts:2545

This method returns a string describing this Block in developer terms (type name and ID; English only).

Intended to on be used in console logs and errors. If you need a string that uses the user's native language (including block text, field values, and child blocks), use (Block:class).toString | toString().

string

The description.

Block . toDevString

initSvg ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:228

Create and initialize the SVG representation of the block. May be called more than once.

void

getColourSecondary ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:256

Get the secondary colour of a block.

string

#RRGGBB string.

getColourTertiary ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:265

Get the tertiary colour of a block.

string

#RRGGBB string.

select ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:270

Selects this block. Highlights the block visually.

void

IDraggable . select

unselect ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:276

Unselects this block. Unhighlights the block visually.

void

IDraggable . unselect

moveBy (

dx ,

dy ,

reason ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:343

Move a block by a relative offset.

Parameter Type Description dx number Horizontal offset in workspace units. dy number Vertical offset in workspace units. reason? string [] Why is this move happening? 'drag', 'bump', 'snap', ...

void

IDraggable . moveBy

Block . moveBy

translate ( x , y ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:376

Transforms a block by setting the translation on the transform attribute of the block's SVG.

Parameter Type Description x number The x coordinate of the translation in workspace units. y number The y coordinate of the translation in workspace units.

void

moveTo ( xy , reason ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:397

Move a block to a position.

Parameter Type Description xy Coordinate The position to move to in workspace units. reason? string [] Why is this move happening? 'drag', 'bump', 'snap', ...

void

snapToGrid ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:415

Snap this block to the nearest grid point.

void

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:435

Returns the coordinates of a bounding box describing the dimensions of this block and any blocks stacked below it. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Rect

Object with coordinates of the bounding box.

IDraggable . getBoundingRectangle

getBoundingRectangleWithoutChildren ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:446

Returns the coordinates of a bounding box describing the dimensions of this block alone. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Rect

Object with coordinates of the bounding box.

markDirty ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:474

Notify every input on this block to mark its fields as dirty. A dirty field is a field that needs to be re-rendered.

void

setCollapsed ( collapsed ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:486

Set whether the block is collapsed or not.

Parameter Type Description collapsed boolean True if collapsed.

void

Block . setCollapsed

protected generateContextMenu ( e ) :

| (

| ContextMenuOption

| LegacyContextMenuOption ) [ ]

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:599

Generate the context menu for this block.

Parameter Type e Event

| ( | ContextMenuOption | LegacyContextMenuOption )[] | null

Context menu options or null if no menu.

protected calculateContextMenuLocation ( e ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:623

Gets the location in which to show the context menu for this block. Use the location of a click if the block was clicked, or a location based on the block's fields otherwise.

Parameter Type e Event

Coordinate

addClass ( className ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:732

Add a CSS class to the SVG group of this block.

Parameter Type className string

void

removeClass ( className ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:741

Remove a CSS class from the SVG group of this block.

Parameter Type className string

void

isDragging ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:774

Returns whether or not this block is currently being dragged.

boolean

setMovable ( movable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:783

Set whether this block is movable or not.

Parameter Type Description movable boolean True if movable.

void

Block . setMovable

setEditable ( editable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:793

Set whether this block is editable or not.

Parameter Type Description editable boolean True if editable.

void

Block . setEditable

getSvgRoot ( ) : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:847

Return the root node of the SVG or null if none exists.

SVGGElement

The root SVG node (probably a group).

dispose ( healStack ? , animate ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:885

Dispose of this block.

Parameter Type Description healStack? boolean If true, then try to heal any gap by connecting the next statement with the previous statement. Otherwise, dispose of all children of this block. animate? boolean If true, show a disposal animation and sound.

void

IDeletable . dispose

Block . dispose

disposeInternal ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:951

Disposes of this block without doing things required by the top block. E.g. does trigger UI effects, remove nodes, etc.

void

Block . disposeInternal

checkAndDelete ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:972

Delete a block and hide chaff when doing so. The block will not be deleted if it's in a flyout. This is called from the context menu and keyboard shortcuts as the full delete action. If you are disposing of a block from the workspace and don't need to perform flyout checks, handle event grouping, or hide chaff, then use block.dispose() directly.

void

toCopyData ( addNextBlocks ? ) :

| BlockCopyData

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:996

Encode a block for copying.

Parameter Type Default value Description addNextBlocks boolean false If true, copy subsequent blocks attached to this one as well.

| BlockCopyData | null

Copy metadata, or null if the block is an insertion marker.

ICopyable . toCopyData

setWarningText ( text , id ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1058

Set this block's warning text.

Parameter Type Default value Description text string | null undefined The text, or null to delete. id string '' An optional ID for the warning text to be able to maintain multiple warnings.

void

Block . setWarningText

setMutator ( mutator ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1130

Give this block a mutator dialog.

Parameter Type Description mutator MutatorIcon | null A mutator dialog instance or null to remove.

void

Block . setMutator

addIcon < T > ( icon ) : T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1135

Adds the given icon to the block.

Type Parameter T extends IIcon

Parameter Type icon T

T

Block . addIcon

removeIcon ( type ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1164

Removes the icon whose getType matches the given type iconType from the block.

Parameter Type Description type IconType < IIcon > The type of the icon to remove from the block.

boolean

True if an icon with the given type was found, false otherwise.

Block . removeIcon

setDisabledReason ( disabled , reason ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1188

Add or remove a reason why the block might be disabled. If a block has any reasons to be disabled, then the block itself will be considered disabled. A block could be disabled for multiple independent reasons simultaneously, such as when the user manually disables it, or the block is invalid.

Parameter Type Description disabled boolean If true, then the block should be considered disabled for at least the provided reason, otherwise the block is no longer disabled for that reason. reason string A language-neutral identifier for a reason why the block could be disabled. Call this method again with the same identifier to update whether the block is currently disabled for this reason.

void

Block . setDisabledReason

setDeletable ( deletable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1200

Add blocklyNotDeletable class when block is not deletable Or remove class when block is deletable

Parameter Type deletable boolean

void

Block . setDeletable

setHighlighted ( highlighted ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1216

Set whether the block is highlighted or not. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.

Parameter Type Description highlighted boolean True if highlighted.

void

addSelect ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1226

Adds the visual "select" effect to the block, but does not actually select it or fire an event.

void

BlockSvg#select

removeSelect ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1236

Removes the visual "select" effect from the block, but does not actually unselect it or fire an event.

void

BlockSvg#unselect

getColour ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1258

Get the colour of a block.

string

#RRGGBB string.

Block . getColour

setColour ( colour ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1267

Change the colour of a block.

Parameter Type Description colour string | number HSV hue value, or #RRGGBB string.

void

Block . setColour

setStyle ( blockStyleName ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1287

Set the style and colour values of a block.

Parameter Type Description blockStyleName string Name of the block style.

void

if the block style does not exist.

Block . setStyle

getStyle ( ) : BlockStyle ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1318

Returns the BlockStyle object used to style this block.

BlockStyle

This block's style object.

bringToFront ( blockOnly ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1333

Move this block to the front of the visible workspace. tags do not respect z-index so SVG renders them in the order that they are in the DOM. By placing this block first within the block group's , it will render on top of any other blocks. Use sparingly, this method is expensive because it reorders the DOM nodes.

Parameter Type Default value Description blockOnly boolean false True to only move this block to the front without adjusting its parents.

void

setPreviousStatement ( newBoolean , opt_check ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1390

Set whether this block can chain onto the bottom of another block.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if there can be a previous statement. opt_check? string | string [] | null Statement type or list of statement types. Null/undefined if any type could be connected.

void

Block . setPreviousStatement

setNextStatement ( newBoolean , opt_check ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1405

Set whether another block can chain onto the bottom of this block.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if there can be a next statement. opt_check? string | string [] | null Statement type or list of statement types. Null/undefined if any type could be connected.

void

Block . setNextStatement

setOutput ( newBoolean , opt_check ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1420

Set whether this block returns a value.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if there is an output. opt_check? string | string [] | null Returned type or list of returned types. Null or undefined if any type could be returned (e.g. variable get).

void

Block . setOutput

setInputsInline ( newBoolean ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1433

Set whether value inputs are arranged horizontally or vertically.

Parameter Type Description newBoolean boolean True if inputs are horizontal.

void

Block . setInputsInline

removeInput ( name , opt_quiet ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1447

Remove an input from this block.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the input. opt_quiet? boolean True to prevent error if input is not present.

boolean

True if operation succeeds, false if input is not present and opt_quiet is true

if the input is not present and opt_quiet is not true.

Block . removeInput

moveNumberedInputBefore ( inputIndex , refIndex ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1459

Move a numbered input to a different location on this block.

Parameter Type Description inputIndex number Index of the input to move. refIndex number Index of input that should be after the moved input.

void

Block . moveNumberedInputBefore

appendInput ( input ) : Input ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1464

Appends the given input row.

Allows for custom inputs to be appended to the block.

Parameter Type input Input

Input

Block . appendInput

getNextBlock ( ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1594

Return the next statement block directly connected to this block.

BlockSvg | null

The next statement block or null.

Block . getNextBlock

getPreviousBlock ( ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1603

Returns the block connected to the previous connection.

BlockSvg | null

The previous statement block or null.

Block . getPreviousBlock

bumpNeighbours ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1613

Bumps unconnected blocks out of alignment.

Two blocks which aren't actually connected should not coincidentally line up on screen, because that creates confusion for end-users.

void

Block . bumpNeighbours

scheduleSnapAndBump ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1651

Snap to grid, and then bump neighbouring blocks away at the end of the next render.

void

getChildren ( ordered ) : BlockSvg [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1697

Find all the blocks that are directly nested inside this one. Includes value and statement inputs, as well as any following statement. Excludes any connection on an output tab or any preceding statement. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom.

Parameter Type Description ordered boolean Sort the list if true.

BlockSvg []

Array of blocks.

Block . getChildren

render ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1717

Immediately lays out and reflows a block based on its contents and settings.

void

setDragStrategy ( dragStrategy ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1808

Sets the drag strategy for this block.

Parameter Type dragStrategy IDragStrategy

void

isCopyable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1813

Returns whether this block is copyable or not.

boolean

ICopyable . isCopyable

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1818

Returns whether this block is movable or not.

boolean

IDraggable . isMovable

Block . isMovable



startDrag ( e ? ) : IDraggable ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1823

Starts a drag on the block.

Parameter Type e? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent

IDraggable

IDraggable . startDrag

drag ( newLoc , e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1828

Drags the block to the given location.

Parameter Type newLoc Coordinate e? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent

void

IDraggable . drag

endDrag ( e , disposition ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1833

Ends the drag on the block.

Parameter Type e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined disposition DragDisposition

void

IDraggable . endDrag

revertDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1841

Moves the block back to where it was at the start of a drag.

void

IDraggable . revertDrag

toFlyoutInfo ( ) : FlyoutItemInfo [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1848

Returns a representation of this block that can be displayed in a flyout.

FlyoutItemInfo []

jsonInit ( json ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1871

Initialize this block using a cross-platform, internationalization-friendly JSON description.

Parameter Type Description json any Structured data describing the block.

void

Block . jsonInit

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1894

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1904

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1909

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1926

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1931

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

IFocusableNode . canBeFocused

performAction ( e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:1941

Handles the user acting on this block via keyboard navigation. If this block is in the flyout, a new copy is spawned in move mode on the main workspace. If this block has a single full-block field, that field will be focused. Otherwise, this is a no-op.

Parameter Type e? KeyboardEvent

void

IFocusableNode . performAction

getAriaLabel ( verbosity ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/block_svg.ts:2046

Returns a description of this block suitable for screenreaders or use in ARIA attributes.

Parameter Type Description verbosity Verbosity How much detail to include in the description.

string

An accessibility description of this block.