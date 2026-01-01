Class: BubbleNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:17
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a Bubble.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child of the given bubble.
|getParent
|Returns the parent of the given bubble.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next peer node of the given bubble.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the previous peer node of the given bubble.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given bubble.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given bubble can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new BubbleNavigationPolicy(): BubbleNavigationPolicy;
Returns
BubbleNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:24
Returns the first child of the given bubble.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
Bubble
|The bubble to return the first child of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:34
Returns the parent of the given bubble.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Bubble
|The bubble to return the parent of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The parent block of the given bubble.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:44
Returns the next peer node of the given bubble.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Bubble
|The bubble to find the following element of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The next navigable item on the bubble's icon's parent block.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:58
Returns the previous peer node of the given bubble.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Bubble
|The bubble to find the preceding element of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The previous navigable item on the bubble's icon's parent block.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:72
Returns the row ID of the given bubble.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Bubble
|The bubble to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given bubble.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:87
Returns whether or not the given bubble can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
Bubble
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given bubble can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is Bubble;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:97
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is Bubble
True if the object is an Bubble.