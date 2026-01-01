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Class: BubbleNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:17

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a Bubble.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns the first child of the given bubble.
getParentReturns the parent of the given bubble.
getNextSiblingReturns the next peer node of the given bubble.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the previous peer node of the given bubble.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given bubble.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given bubble can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new BubbleNavigationPolicy(): BubbleNavigationPolicy;

Returns

BubbleNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:24

Returns the first child of the given bubble.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentBubbleThe bubble to return the first child of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:34

Returns the parent of the given bubble.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentBubbleThe bubble to return the parent of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The parent block of the given bubble.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:44

Returns the next peer node of the given bubble.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentBubbleThe bubble to find the following element of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The next navigable item on the bubble's icon's parent block.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:58

Returns the previous peer node of the given bubble.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentBubbleThe bubble to find the preceding element of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The previous navigable item on the bubble's icon's parent block.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:72

Returns the row ID of the given bubble.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentBubbleThe bubble to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given bubble.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:87

Returns whether or not the given bubble can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentBubbleThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

True if the given bubble can be focused.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is Bubble;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:97

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is Bubble

True if the object is an Bubble.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable