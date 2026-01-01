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Class: BubbleNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:17

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a Bubble.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given bubble. getParent Returns the parent of the given bubble. getNextSibling Returns the next peer node of the given bubble. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous peer node of the given bubble. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given bubble. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given bubble can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new BubbleNavigationPolicy ( ) : BubbleNavigationPolicy ;



BubbleNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:24

Returns the first child of the given bubble.

Parameter Type Description _current Bubble The bubble to return the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:34

Returns the parent of the given bubble.

Parameter Type Description current Bubble The bubble to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent block of the given bubble.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:44

Returns the next peer node of the given bubble.

Parameter Type Description current Bubble The bubble to find the following element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The next navigable item on the bubble's icon's parent block.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:58

Returns the previous peer node of the given bubble.

Parameter Type Description current Bubble The bubble to find the preceding element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous navigable item on the bubble's icon's parent block.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:72

Returns the row ID of the given bubble.

Parameter Type Description current Bubble The bubble to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given bubble.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:87

Returns whether or not the given bubble can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current Bubble The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given bubble can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is Bubble ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/bubble_navigation_policy.ts:97

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is Bubble

True if the object is an Bubble.