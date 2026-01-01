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Class: ButtonFlyoutInflater

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:19

Class responsible for creating buttons for flyouts.

Method Description load Inflates a flyout button from the given state and adds it to the flyout. gapForItem Returns the amount of space that should follow this button. disposeItem Disposes of the given button. getType Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

new ButtonFlyoutInflater ( ) : ButtonFlyoutInflater ;



ButtonFlyoutInflater

load ( state , flyout ) : FlyoutItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:27

Inflates a flyout button from the given state and adds it to the flyout.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of a flyout button. flyout IFlyout The flyout to create the button on.

FlyoutItem

A newly created FlyoutButton.

IFlyoutInflater . load

gapForItem ( state , defaultGap ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:46

Returns the amount of space that should follow this button.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of a flyout button. defaultGap number The default spacing for flyout items.

number

The amount of space that should follow this button.

IFlyoutInflater . gapForItem

disposeItem ( item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:55

Disposes of the given button.

Parameter Type Description item FlyoutItem The flyout button to dispose of.

void

IFlyoutInflater . disposeItem

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:67

Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.

string

An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.