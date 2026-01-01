Class: ButtonFlyoutInflater
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:19
Class responsible for creating buttons for flyouts.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|load
|Inflates a flyout button from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
|gapForItem
|Returns the amount of space that should follow this button.
|disposeItem
|Disposes of the given button.
|getType
|Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Constructors
Constructor
new ButtonFlyoutInflater(): ButtonFlyoutInflater;
Returns
ButtonFlyoutInflater
Methods
load()
load(state, flyout): FlyoutItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:27
Inflates a flyout button from the given state and adds it to the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout button.
flyout
IFlyout
|The flyout to create the button on.
Returns
A newly created FlyoutButton.
Implementation of
gapForItem()
gapForItem(state, defaultGap): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:46
Returns the amount of space that should follow this button.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of a flyout button.
defaultGap
number
|The default spacing for flyout items.
Returns
number
The amount of space that should follow this button.
Implementation of
disposeItem()
disposeItem(item): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:55
Disposes of the given button.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
item
FlyoutItem
|The flyout button to dispose of.
Returns
void
Implementation of
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/button_flyout_inflater.ts:67
Returns the type of items this inflater is responsible for creating.
Returns
string
An identifier for the type of items this inflater creates.