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Class: CodeGenerator

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:40

Class for a code generator that translates the blocks into a language.

Property Description name_ - forBlock A dictionary of block generator functions, keyed by block type. Each block generator function takes two parameters: FUNCTION_NAME_PLACEHOLDER_ This is used as a placeholder in functions defined using CodeGenerator.provideFunction_. It must not be legal code that could legitimately appear in a function definition (or comment), and it must not confuse the regular expression parser. FUNCTION_NAME_PLACEHOLDER_REGEXP_ - INFINITE_LOOP_TRAP Arbitrary code to inject into locations that risk causing infinite loops. Any instances of '%1' will be replaced by the block ID that failed. E.g. checkTimeout(%1);

STATEMENT_PREFIX Arbitrary code to inject before every statement. Any instances of '%1' will be replaced by the block ID of the statement. E.g. highlight(%1);

STATEMENT_SUFFIX Arbitrary code to inject after every statement. Any instances of '%1' will be replaced by the block ID of the statement. E.g. highlight(%1);

INDENT The method of indenting. Defaults to two spaces, but language generators may override this to increase indent or change to tabs. COMMENT_WRAP Maximum length for a comment before wrapping. Does not account for indenting level. ORDER_OVERRIDES List of outer-inner pairings that do NOT require parentheses. isInitialized Whether the init method has been called. Generators that set this flag to false after creation and true in init will cause blockToCode to emit a warning if the generator has not been initialized. If this flag is untouched, it will have no effect. RESERVED_WORDS_ Comma-separated list of reserved words. definitions_ A dictionary of definitions to be printed before the code. functionNames_ A dictionary mapping desired function names in definitions_ to actual function names (to avoid collisions with user functions). nameDB_ A database of variable and procedure names.

Method Description workspaceToCode Generate code for all blocks in the workspace to the specified language. prefixLines Prepend a common prefix onto each line of code. Intended for indenting code or adding comment markers. allNestedComments Recursively spider a tree of blocks, returning all their comments. blockToCode Generate code for the specified block (and attached blocks). The generator must be initialized before calling this function. valueToCode Generate code representing the specified value input. statementToCode Generate a code string representing the blocks attached to the named statement input. Indent the code. This is mainly used in generators. When trying to generate code to evaluate look at using workspaceToCode or blockToCode. addLoopTrap Add an infinite loop trap to the contents of a loop. Add statement suffix at the start of the loop block (right after the loop statement executes), and a statement prefix to the end of the loop block (right before the loop statement executes). injectId Inject a block ID into a message to replace '%1'. Used for STATEMENT_PREFIX, STATEMENT_SUFFIX, and INFINITE_LOOP_TRAP. addReservedWords Add one or more words to the list of reserved words for this language. provideFunction_ Define a developer-defined function (not a user-defined procedure) to be included in the generated code. Used for creating private helper functions. The first time this is called with a given desiredName, the code is saved and an actual name is generated. Subsequent calls with the same desiredName have no effect but have the same return value. getVariableName Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined variable. Before calling this method, the nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the init function of the code generator class. getProcedureName Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined procedure. Before calling this method, the nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the init function of the code generator class. init Hook for code to run before code generation starts. Subclasses may override this, e.g. to initialise the database of variable names. scrub_ Common tasks for generating code from blocks. This is called from blockToCode and is called on every block, not just top level blocks. Subclasses may override this, e.g. to generate code for statements following the block, or to handle comments for the specified block and any connected value blocks. finish Hook for code to run at end of code generation. Subclasses may override this, e.g. to prepend the generated code with import statements or variable definitions. scrubNakedValue Naked values are top-level blocks with outputs that aren't plugged into anything. Subclasses may override this, e.g. if their language does not allow naked values.

new CodeGenerator ( name ) : CodeGenerator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:132

Parameter Type Description name string Language name of this generator.

CodeGenerator

name_ : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:41

forBlock : Record < string , ( block , generator ) => [ string , number ] | string | null > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:58

A dictionary of block generator functions, keyed by block type. Each block generator function takes two parameters:

the Block to generate code for, and

the calling CodeGenerator (or subclass) instance, so the function can call methods defined below (e.g. blockToCode) or on the relevant subclass (e.g. JavascripGenerator),

and returns:

a [code, precedence] tuple (for value/expression blocks), or

a string containing the generated code (for statement blocks), or

null if no code should be emitted for block.

FUNCTION_NAME_PLACEHOLDER_ : string = '{leCUI8hutHZI4480Dc}' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:69

This is used as a placeholder in functions defined using CodeGenerator.provideFunction_. It must not be legal code that could legitimately appear in a function definition (or comment), and it must not confuse the regular expression parser.

FUNCTION_NAME_PLACEHOLDER_REGEXP_ : RegExp ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:70

INFINITE_LOOP_TRAP : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:77

Arbitrary code to inject into locations that risk causing infinite loops. Any instances of '%1' will be replaced by the block ID that failed. E.g. checkTimeout(%1);



STATEMENT_PREFIX : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:84

Arbitrary code to inject before every statement. Any instances of '%1' will be replaced by the block ID of the statement. E.g. highlight(%1);



STATEMENT_SUFFIX : string | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:91

Arbitrary code to inject after every statement. Any instances of '%1' will be replaced by the block ID of the statement. E.g. highlight(%1);



INDENT : string = ' ' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:97

The method of indenting. Defaults to two spaces, but language generators may override this to increase indent or change to tabs.

COMMENT_WRAP : number = 60 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:103

Maximum length for a comment before wrapping. Does not account for indenting level.

ORDER_OVERRIDES : number [ ] [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:106

List of outer-inner pairings that do NOT require parentheses.

isInitialized : boolean | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:114

Whether the init method has been called. Generators that set this flag to false after creation and true in init will cause blockToCode to emit a warning if the generator has not been initialized. If this flag is untouched, it will have no effect.

protected RESERVED_WORDS_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:117

Comma-separated list of reserved words.

protected definitions_ : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:120

A dictionary of definitions to be printed before the code.

[ key : string ] : string



protected functionNames_ : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:126

A dictionary mapping desired function names in definitions_ to actual function names (to avoid collisions with user functions).

[ key : string ] : string



optional nameDB_ ? : Names = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:129

A database of variable and procedure names.

workspaceToCode ( workspace ? ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:147

Generate code for all blocks in the workspace to the specified language.

Parameter Type Description workspace? Workspace Workspace to generate code from.

string

Generated code.

prefixLines ( text , prefix ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:198

Prepend a common prefix onto each line of code. Intended for indenting code or adding comment markers.

Parameter Type Description text string The lines of code. prefix string The common prefix.

string

The prefixed lines of code.

allNestedComments ( block ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:208

Recursively spider a tree of blocks, returning all their comments.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block from which to start spidering.

string

Concatenated list of comments.

blockToCode ( block , opt_thisOnly ? ) : string | [ string , number ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:234

Generate code for the specified block (and attached blocks). The generator must be initialized before calling this function.

Parameter Type Description block Block | null The block to generate code for. opt_thisOnly? boolean True to generate code for only this statement.

string | [ string , number ]

For statement blocks, the generated code. For value blocks, an array containing the generated code and an operator order value. Returns '' if block is null.

valueToCode (

block ,

name ,

outerOrder

) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:300

Generate code representing the specified value input.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block containing the input. name string The name of the input. outerOrder number The maximum binding strength (minimum order value) of any operators adjacent to "block".

string

Generated code or '' if no blocks are connected.

ReferenceError if the specified input does not exist.

statementToCode ( block , name ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:385

Generate a code string representing the blocks attached to the named statement input. Indent the code. This is mainly used in generators. When trying to generate code to evaluate look at using workspaceToCode or blockToCode.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block containing the input. name string The name of the input.

string

Generated code or '' if no blocks are connected.

ReferenceError if the specified input does not exist.

addLoopTrap ( branch , block ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:415

Add an infinite loop trap to the contents of a loop. Add statement suffix at the start of the loop block (right after the loop statement executes), and a statement prefix to the end of the loop block (right before the loop statement executes).

Parameter Type Description branch string Code for loop contents. block Block Enclosing block.

string

Loop contents, with infinite loop trap added.

injectId ( msg , block ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:449

Inject a block ID into a message to replace '%1'. Used for STATEMENT_PREFIX, STATEMENT_SUFFIX, and INFINITE_LOOP_TRAP.

Parameter Type Description msg string Code snippet with '%1'. block Block Block which has an ID.

string

Code snippet with ID.

addReservedWords ( words ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:460

Add one or more words to the list of reserved words for this language.

Parameter Type Description words string Comma-separated list of words to add to the list. No spaces. Duplicates are ok.

void

provideFunction_ ( desiredName , code ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:484

Define a developer-defined function (not a user-defined procedure) to be included in the generated code. Used for creating private helper functions. The first time this is called with a given desiredName, the code is saved and an actual name is generated. Subsequent calls with the same desiredName have no effect but have the same return value.

It is up to the caller to make sure the same desiredName is not used for different helper functions (e.g. use "colourRandom" and "listRandom", not "random"). There is no danger of colliding with reserved words, or user-defined variable or procedure names.

The code gets output when CodeGenerator.finish() is called.

Parameter Type Description desiredName string The desired name of the function (e.g. mathIsPrime). code string | string [] A list of statements or one multi-line code string. Use ' ' for indents (they will be replaced).

string

The actual name of the new function. This may differ from desiredName if the former has already been taken by the user.

getVariableName ( nameOrId ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:522

Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined variable. Before calling this method, the nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the init function of the code generator class.

Parameter Type Description nameOrId string The ID of the variable to get a name for, or the proposed name for a variable not associated with an id.

string

A unique, legal name for the variable.

getProcedureName ( name ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:535

Gets a unique, legal name for a user-defined procedure. Before calling this method, the nameDB_ property of the class must have been initialized already. This is typically done in the init function of the code generator class.

Parameter Type Description name string The proposed name for a procedure.

string

A unique, legal name for the procedure.

init ( _workspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:555

Hook for code to run before code generation starts. Subclasses may override this, e.g. to initialise the database of variable names.

Parameter Type Description _workspace Workspace Workspace to generate code from.

void

scrub_ (

_block ,

code ,

_opt_thisOnly ?

) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:577

Common tasks for generating code from blocks. This is called from blockToCode and is called on every block, not just top level blocks. Subclasses may override this, e.g. to generate code for statements following the block, or to handle comments for the specified block and any connected value blocks.

Parameter Type Description _block Block The current block. code string The code created for this block. _opt_thisOnly? boolean True to generate code for only this statement.

string

Code with comments and subsequent blocks added.

finish ( code ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:590

Hook for code to run at end of code generation. Subclasses may override this, e.g. to prepend the generated code with import statements or variable definitions.

Parameter Type Description code string Generated code.

string

Completed code.

scrubNakedValue ( line ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/generator.ts:607

Naked values are top-level blocks with outputs that aren't plugged into anything. Subclasses may override this, e.g. if their language does not allow naked values.

Parameter Type Description line string Line of generated code.

string

Legal line of code.