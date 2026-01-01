Class: CollapsibleToolboxCategory
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:27
Class for a category in a toolbox that can be collapsed.
Extends
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|nestedPadding
|The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.
|borderWidth
|The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.
|defaultBackgroundColour
|The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.
|toolboxItemDef_
|-
|name_
|The name that will be displayed on the category.
|colour_
|The colour of the category.
|htmlDiv_
|The HTML container for the category.
|rowDiv_
|The HTML element for the category row.
|rowContents_
|The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.
|iconDom_
|The HTML element for the toolbox icon.
|labelDom_
|The HTML element for the toolbox label.
|cssConfig_
|-
|isHidden_
|True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.
|isDisabled_
|True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.
|flyoutItems_
|The flyout items for this category.
|registrationName
|Name used for registering a collapsible toolbox category.
|subcategoriesDiv_
|Container for any child categories.
|expanded_
|Whether or not the category should display its subcategories.
|toolboxItems_
|The child toolbox items for this category.
|id_
|-
|parent_
|-
|level_
|-
|workspace_
|-
|parentToolbox_
|The toolbox this category belongs to.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|parseCategoryDef_
|Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.
|createContainer_
|Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.
|createRowContainer_
|Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.
|createRowContentsContainer_
|Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.
|createLabelDom_
|Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.
|refreshTheme
|Updates the colour for this category.
|addColourBorder_
|Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.
|getColour_
|Gets either the colour or the style for a category.
|getClickTarget
|Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.
|openIcon_
|Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.
|closeIcon_
|Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.
|hide
|Hide the category.
|show
|Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.
|isVisible
|Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.
|allAncestorsExpanded_
|Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.
|isSelectable
|Whether the toolbox item is selectable.
|setSelected
|Sets the current category as selected.
|setDisabled
|Sets whether the category is disabled.
|getName
|Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.
|getParent
|Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.
|onNodeFocus
|Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.
|getContents
|Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.
|updateFlyoutContents
|Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.
|dispose
|Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.
|makeDefaultCssConfig_
|Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.
|parseContents_
|Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.
|init
|Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.
|createDom_
|Creates the DOM for the category.
|createIconDom_
|Creates the span that holds the category icon.
|createSubCategoriesDom_
|Create the DOM for all subcategories.
|setExpanded
|Opens or closes the current category and the associated flyout.
|setVisible_
|Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.
|isExpanded
|Whether the category is expanded to show its child subcategories.
|isCollapsible
|Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.
|onClick
|Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.
|toggleExpanded
|Toggles whether or not the category is expanded.
|getDiv
|Gets the div for the toolbox item.
|getChildToolboxItems
|Gets any children toolbox items. (ex. Gets the subcategories)
|getId
|Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.
|getFocusableElement
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
|getFocusableTree
|See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
|onNodeBlur
|See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
|canBeFocused
|See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
|getParentToolbox
|Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.
Constructors
Constructor
new CollapsibleToolboxCategory(
categoryDef,
toolbox,
opt_parent?
): CollapsibleToolboxCategory;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:50
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a category in the toolbox.
toolbox
IToolbox
|The parent toolbox for the category.
opt_parent?
ICollapsibleToolboxItem
|The parent category or null if the category does not have a parent.
Returns
CollapsibleToolboxCategory
Overrides
Properties
nestedPadding
static nestedPadding: number = 19;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:46
The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.
Inherited from
borderWidth
static borderWidth: number = 8;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:49
The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.
Inherited from
defaultBackgroundColour
static defaultBackgroundColour: string = '#57e';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:55
The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
defaultBackgroundColour
toolboxItemDef_
toolboxItemDef_: CategoryInfo;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:58
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
toolboxItemDef_
name_
protected name_: string = '';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:61
The name that will be displayed on the category.
Inherited from
colour_
protected colour_: string = '';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:64
The colour of the category.
Inherited from
htmlDiv_
protected htmlDiv_: HTMLDivElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:67
The HTML container for the category.
Inherited from
rowDiv_
protected rowDiv_: HTMLDivElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:70
The HTML element for the category row.
Inherited from
rowContents_
protected rowContents_: HTMLDivElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:73
The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.
Inherited from
iconDom_
protected iconDom_: Element | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:76
The HTML element for the toolbox icon.
Inherited from
labelDom_
protected labelDom_: Element | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:79
The HTML element for the toolbox label.
Inherited from
cssConfig_
protected cssConfig_: CssConfig;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:80
Inherited from
isHidden_
protected isHidden_: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:83
True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.
Inherited from
isDisabled_
protected isDisabled_: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:86
True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.
Inherited from
flyoutItems_
protected flyoutItems_:
| string
| FlyoutItemInfoArray = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:89
The flyout items for this category.
Inherited from
registrationName
static registrationName: string = 'collapsibleCategory';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:32
Name used for registering a collapsible toolbox category.
Overrides
ToolboxCategory.
registrationName
subcategoriesDiv_
protected subcategoriesDiv_: HTMLDivElement | null = null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:35
Container for any child categories.
expanded_
protected expanded_: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:38
Whether or not the category should display its subcategories.
toolboxItems_
protected toolboxItems_: IToolboxItem[] = [];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:41
The child toolbox items for this category.
id_
protected id_: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:26
Inherited from
parent_
protected parent_:
| ICollapsibleToolboxItem
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:27
Inherited from
level_
protected level_: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:28
Inherited from
workspace_
protected workspace_: WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:30
Inherited from
parentToolbox_
protected readonly parentToolbox_: IToolbox;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:32
The toolbox this category belongs to.
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
parentToolbox_
Methods
parseCategoryDef_()
protected parseCategoryDef_(categoryDef): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:173
Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a category.
Returns
void
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
parseCategoryDef_
createContainer_()
protected createContainer_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:226
Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The div that holds the icon and the label.
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
createContainer_
createRowContainer_()
protected createRowContainer_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:245
Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The div that holds the contents container.
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
createRowContainer_
createRowContentsContainer_()
protected createRowContentsContainer_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:268
Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The div that holds the icon and the label.
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
createRowContentsContainer_
createLabelDom_()
protected createLabelDom_(name): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:302
Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the category.
Returns
Element
The span that holds the category label.
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
createLabelDom_
refreshTheme()
refreshTheme(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:314
Updates the colour for this category.
Returns
void
Inherited from
addColourBorder_()
protected addColourBorder_(colour): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:324
Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
colour
string
|The category colour.
Returns
void
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
addColourBorder_
getColour_()
protected getColour_(categoryDef): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:342
Gets either the colour or the style for a category.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The object holding information on the category.
Returns
string
The hex colour for the category.
Inherited from
getClickTarget()
getClickTarget(): Element;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:400
Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.
Returns
Element
The HTML element that receives clicks.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getClickTarget
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
getClickTarget
openIcon_()
protected openIcon_(iconDiv): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:444
Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
iconDiv
Element |
null
|The div that holds the icon.
Returns
void
Inherited from
closeIcon_()
protected closeIcon_(iconDiv): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:463
Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
iconDiv
Element |
null
|The div that holds the icon.
Returns
void
Inherited from
hide()
hide(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:493
Hide the category.
Returns
void
Inherited from
show()
show(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:501
Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.
Returns
void
Inherited from
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:512
Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.
Returns
boolean
True if the category is visible, false otherwise.
Inherited from
allAncestorsExpanded_()
protected allAncestorsExpanded_(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:522
Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.
Returns
boolean
True only if every ancestor is expanded
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
allAncestorsExpanded_
isSelectable()
isSelectable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:534
Whether the toolbox item is selectable.
Returns
boolean
True if the toolbox item can be selected.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
isSelectable
Inherited from
setSelected()
setSelected(isSelected): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:551
Sets the current category as selected.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
isSelected
boolean
|True if this category is selected, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
setSelected
Inherited from
setDisabled()
setDisabled(isDisabled): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:578
Sets whether the category is disabled.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
isDisabled
boolean
|True to disable the category, false otherwise.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getName()
getName(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:593
Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.
Returns
string
The name of the toolbox item.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getName
Inherited from
getParent()
getParent():
| ICollapsibleToolboxItem
| null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:597
Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.
Returns
|
ICollapsibleToolboxItem
|
null
The parent toolbox item, or null if this toolbox item is not nested.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getParent
Inherited from
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:609
Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
onNodeFocus
Inherited from
getContents()
getContents():
| string
| FlyoutItemInfoArray;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:622
Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.
Returns
|
string
|
FlyoutItemInfoArray
The definition of items to be displayed in the flyout.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getContents
Inherited from
updateFlyoutContents()
updateFlyoutContents(contents): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:634
Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
contents
||
string |
FlyoutDefinition
|The contents to be displayed in the flyout. A string can be supplied to create a dynamic category.
Returns
void
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
updateFlyoutContents
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:665
Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
dispose
Inherited from
makeDefaultCssConfig_()
makeDefaultCssConfig_(): CssConfig;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:58
Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.
Returns
The configuration object holding all the CSS classes for a category.
Overrides
ToolboxCategory.
makeDefaultCssConfig_
parseContents_()
parseContents_(categoryDef): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:64
Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
categoryDef
CategoryInfo
|The information needed to create a category.
Returns
void
Overrides
ToolboxCategory.
parseContents_
init()
init(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:121
Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.
Returns
void
Implementation of
Overrides
createDom_()
createDom_(): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:130
Creates the DOM for the category.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The parent element for the category.
Overrides
createIconDom_()
createIconDom_(): HTMLSpanElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:143
Creates the span that holds the category icon.
Returns
HTMLSpanElement
The span that holds the category icon.
Overrides
ToolboxCategory.
createIconDom_
createSubCategoriesDom_()
protected createSubCategoriesDom_(subcategories): HTMLDivElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:163
Create the DOM for all subcategories.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
subcategories
IToolboxItem[]
|The subcategories.
Returns
HTMLDivElement
The div holding all the subcategories.
setExpanded()
setExpanded(isExpanded): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:190
Opens or closes the current category and the associated flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
isExpanded
boolean
|True to expand the category, false to close.
Returns
void
setVisible_()
setVisible_(isVisible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:211
Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
isVisible
boolean
|True if category should be visible.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
setVisible_
Overrides
isExpanded()
isExpanded(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:231
Whether the category is expanded to show its child subcategories.
Returns
boolean
True if the toolbox item shows its children, false if it is collapsed.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
isExpanded
isCollapsible()
isCollapsible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:235
Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.
Returns
boolean
True if the toolbox item is collapsible.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
isCollapsible
Overrides
onClick()
onClick(_e): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:239
Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_e
Event
|Click event to handle.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
onClick
Overrides
toggleExpanded()
toggleExpanded(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:262
Toggles whether or not the category is expanded.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
toggleExpanded
getDiv()
getDiv(): HTMLDivElement | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:266
Gets the div for the toolbox item.
Returns
HTMLDivElement |
null
The div for the toolbox item.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getDiv
Overrides
getChildToolboxItems()
getChildToolboxItems(): IToolboxItem[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:275
Gets any children toolbox items. (ex. Gets the subcategories)
Returns
The child toolbox items.
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getChildToolboxItems
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:100
Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.
Returns
string
The ID for the toolbox item.
Implementation of
Inherited from
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:154
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getFocusableElement
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:166
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getFocusableTree
Inherited from
ToolboxCategory.
getFocusableTree
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:181
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
Returns
void
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
onNodeBlur
Inherited from
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:184
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns
boolean
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
canBeFocused
Inherited from
getParentToolbox()
getParentToolbox(): IToolbox;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:191
Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.
Returns
Implementation of
ICollapsibleToolboxItem.
getParentToolbox