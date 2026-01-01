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Class: CollapsibleToolboxCategory

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:27

Class for a category in a toolbox that can be collapsed.

Property Description nestedPadding The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level. borderWidth The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category. defaultBackgroundColour The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected. toolboxItemDef_ - name_ The name that will be displayed on the category. colour_ The colour of the category. htmlDiv_ The HTML container for the category. rowDiv_ The HTML element for the category row. rowContents_ The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row. iconDom_ The HTML element for the toolbox icon. labelDom_ The HTML element for the toolbox label. cssConfig_ - isHidden_ True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise. isDisabled_ True if this category is disabled, false otherwise. flyoutItems_ The flyout items for this category. registrationName Name used for registering a collapsible toolbox category. subcategoriesDiv_ Container for any child categories. expanded_ Whether or not the category should display its subcategories. toolboxItems_ The child toolbox items for this category. id_ - parent_ - level_ - workspace_ - parentToolbox_ The toolbox this category belongs to.

Method Description parseCategoryDef_ Parses the non-contents parts of the category def. createContainer_ Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories. createRowContainer_ Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div. createRowContentsContainer_ Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none. createLabelDom_ Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes. refreshTheme Updates the colour for this category. addColourBorder_ Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category. getColour_ Gets either the colour or the style for a category. getClickTarget Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem. openIcon_ Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon. closeIcon_ Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon. hide Hide the category. show Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded. isVisible Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false. allAncestorsExpanded_ Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded. isSelectable Whether the toolbox item is selectable. setSelected Sets the current category as selected. setDisabled Sets whether the category is disabled. getName Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events. getParent Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested. onNodeFocus Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected. getContents Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout. updateFlyoutContents Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called. dispose Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default. makeDefaultCssConfig_ Creates an object holding the default classes for a category. parseContents_ Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout. init Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed. createDom_ Creates the DOM for the category. createIconDom_ Creates the span that holds the category icon. createSubCategoriesDom_ Create the DOM for all subcategories. setExpanded Opens or closes the current category and the associated flyout. setVisible_ Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded. isExpanded Whether the category is expanded to show its child subcategories. isCollapsible Whether the toolbox item is collapsible. onClick Handles when the toolbox item is clicked. toggleExpanded Toggles whether or not the category is expanded. getDiv Gets the div for the toolbox item. getChildToolboxItems Gets any children toolbox items. (ex. Gets the subcategories) getId Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. getParentToolbox Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

new CollapsibleToolboxCategory (

categoryDef ,

toolbox ,

opt_parent ?

) : CollapsibleToolboxCategory ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:50

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The information needed to create a category in the toolbox. toolbox IToolbox The parent toolbox for the category. opt_parent? ICollapsibleToolboxItem The parent category or null if the category does not have a parent.

CollapsibleToolboxCategory

ToolboxCategory . constructor

static nestedPadding : number = 19 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:46

The number of pixels to move the category over at each nested level.

ToolboxCategory . nestedPadding

static borderWidth : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:49

The width in pixels of the strip of colour next to each category.

ToolboxCategory . borderWidth

static defaultBackgroundColour : string = '#57e' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:55

The default colour of the category. This is used as the background colour of the category when it is selected.

ToolboxCategory . defaultBackgroundColour

toolboxItemDef_ : CategoryInfo ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:58

ToolboxCategory . toolboxItemDef_

protected name_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:61

The name that will be displayed on the category.

ToolboxCategory . name_

protected colour_ : string = '' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:64

The colour of the category.

ToolboxCategory . colour_

protected htmlDiv_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:67

The HTML container for the category.

ToolboxCategory . htmlDiv_

protected rowDiv_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:70

The HTML element for the category row.

ToolboxCategory . rowDiv_

protected rowContents_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:73

The HTML element that holds children elements of the category row.

ToolboxCategory . rowContents_

protected iconDom_ : Element | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:76

The HTML element for the toolbox icon.

ToolboxCategory . iconDom_

protected labelDom_ : Element | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:79

The HTML element for the toolbox label.

ToolboxCategory . labelDom_

protected cssConfig_ : CssConfig ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:80

ToolboxCategory . cssConfig_

protected isHidden_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:83

True if the category is meant to be hidden, false otherwise.

ToolboxCategory . isHidden_

protected isDisabled_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:86

True if this category is disabled, false otherwise.

ToolboxCategory . isDisabled_

protected flyoutItems_ :

| string

| FlyoutItemInfoArray = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:89

The flyout items for this category.

ToolboxCategory . flyoutItems_

static registrationName : string = 'collapsibleCategory' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:32

Name used for registering a collapsible toolbox category.

ToolboxCategory . registrationName

protected subcategoriesDiv_ : HTMLDivElement | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:35

Container for any child categories.

protected expanded_ : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:38

Whether or not the category should display its subcategories.

protected toolboxItems_ : IToolboxItem [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:41

The child toolbox items for this category.

protected id_ : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:26

ToolboxCategory . id_

protected parent_ :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:27

ToolboxItem . parent_

protected level_ : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:28

ToolboxCategory . level_

protected workspace_ : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:30

ToolboxCategory . workspace_

protected readonly parentToolbox_ : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:32

The toolbox this category belongs to.

ToolboxCategory . parentToolbox_

protected parseCategoryDef_ ( categoryDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:173

Parses the non-contents parts of the category def.

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The information needed to create a category.

void

ToolboxCategory . parseCategoryDef_

protected createContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:226

Creates the container that holds the row and any subcategories.

HTMLDivElement

The div that holds the icon and the label.

ToolboxCategory . createContainer_

protected createRowContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:245

Creates the parent of the contents container. All clicks will happen on this div.

HTMLDivElement

The div that holds the contents container.

ToolboxCategory . createRowContainer_

protected createRowContentsContainer_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:268

Creates the container for the label and icon. This is necessary so we can set all subcategory pointer events to none.

HTMLDivElement

The div that holds the icon and the label.

ToolboxCategory . createRowContentsContainer_

protected createLabelDom_ ( name ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:302

Creates the span that holds the category label. This should have an ID for accessibility purposes.

Parameter Type Description name string The name of the category.

Element

The span that holds the category label.

ToolboxCategory . createLabelDom_

refreshTheme ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:314

Updates the colour for this category.

void

ToolboxCategory . refreshTheme

protected addColourBorder_ ( colour ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:324

Add the strip of colour to the toolbox category.

Parameter Type Description colour string The category colour.

void

ToolboxCategory . addColourBorder_

protected getColour_ ( categoryDef ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:342

Gets either the colour or the style for a category.

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The object holding information on the category.

string

The hex colour for the category.

ToolboxCategory . getColour_

getClickTarget ( ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:400

Gets the HTML element that is clickable. The parent toolbox element receives clicks. The parent toolbox will add an ID to this element so it can pass the onClick event to the correct toolboxItem.

Element

The HTML element that receives clicks.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getClickTarget

ToolboxCategory . getClickTarget

protected openIcon_ ( iconDiv ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:444

Adds appropriate classes to display an open icon.

Parameter Type Description iconDiv Element | null The div that holds the icon.

void

ToolboxCategory . openIcon_

protected closeIcon_ ( iconDiv ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:463

Adds appropriate classes to display a closed icon.

Parameter Type Description iconDiv Element | null The div that holds the icon.

void

ToolboxCategory . closeIcon_

hide ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:493

Hide the category.

void

ToolboxCategory . hide

show ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:501

Show the category. Category will only appear if its parent category is also expanded.

void

ToolboxCategory . show

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:512

Whether the category is visible. A category is only visible if all of its ancestors are expanded and isHidden_ is false.

boolean

True if the category is visible, false otherwise.

ToolboxCategory . isVisible

protected allAncestorsExpanded_ ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:522

Whether all ancestors of a category (parent and parent's parent, etc.) are expanded.

boolean

True only if every ancestor is expanded

ToolboxCategory . allAncestorsExpanded_

isSelectable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:534

Whether the toolbox item is selectable.

boolean

True if the toolbox item can be selected.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . isSelectable

ToolboxCategory . isSelectable

setSelected ( isSelected ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:551

Sets the current category as selected.

Parameter Type Description isSelected boolean True if this category is selected, false otherwise.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . setSelected

ToolboxCategory . setSelected

setDisabled ( isDisabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:578

Sets whether the category is disabled.

Parameter Type Description isDisabled boolean True to disable the category, false otherwise.

void

ToolboxCategory . setDisabled

getName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:593

Gets the name of the category. Used for emitting events.

string

The name of the toolbox item.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getName

ToolboxCategory . getName

getParent ( ) :

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:597

Gets the parent if the toolbox item is nested.

| ICollapsibleToolboxItem | null

The parent toolbox item, or null if this toolbox item is not nested.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getParent

ToolboxCategory . getParent

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:609

Handles this toolbox category gaining focus by informing its parent toolbox that it has been selected.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . onNodeFocus

ToolboxCategory . onNodeFocus

getContents ( ) :

| string

| FlyoutItemInfoArray ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:622

Gets the contents of the category. These are items that are meant to be displayed in the flyout.

| string | FlyoutItemInfoArray

The definition of items to be displayed in the flyout.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getContents

ToolboxCategory . getContents

updateFlyoutContents ( contents ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:634

Updates the contents to be displayed in the flyout. If the flyout is open when the contents are updated, refreshSelection on the toolbox must also be called.

Parameter Type Description contents | string | FlyoutDefinition The contents to be displayed in the flyout. A string can be supplied to create a dynamic category.

void

ToolboxCategory . updateFlyoutContents

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/category.ts:665

Dispose of this toolbox item. No-op by default.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . dispose

ToolboxCategory . dispose

makeDefaultCssConfig_ ( ) : CssConfig ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:58

Creates an object holding the default classes for a category.

CssConfig

The configuration object holding all the CSS classes for a category.

ToolboxCategory . makeDefaultCssConfig_

parseContents_ ( categoryDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:64

Parses the contents array depending on if the category is a dynamic category, or if its contents are meant to be shown in the flyout.

Parameter Type Description categoryDef CategoryInfo The information needed to create a category.

void

ToolboxCategory . parseContents_

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:121

Initializes the toolbox item. This includes creating the DOM and updating the state of any items based on the info object. Init should be called immediately after the construction of the toolbox item, to ensure that the category contents are properly parsed.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . init

ToolboxCategory . init

createDom_ ( ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:130

Creates the DOM for the category.

HTMLDivElement

The parent element for the category.

ToolboxCategory . createDom_

createIconDom_ ( ) : HTMLSpanElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:143

Creates the span that holds the category icon.

HTMLSpanElement

The span that holds the category icon.

ToolboxCategory . createIconDom_

protected createSubCategoriesDom_ ( subcategories ) : HTMLDivElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:163

Create the DOM for all subcategories.

Parameter Type Description subcategories IToolboxItem [] The subcategories.

HTMLDivElement

The div holding all the subcategories.

setExpanded ( isExpanded ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:190

Opens or closes the current category and the associated flyout.

Parameter Type Description isExpanded boolean True to expand the category, false to close.

void

setVisible_ ( isVisible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:211

Sets whether the category is visible or not. For a category to be visible its parent category must also be expanded.

Parameter Type Description isVisible boolean True if category should be visible.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . setVisible_

ToolboxCategory . setVisible_

isExpanded ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:231

Whether the category is expanded to show its child subcategories.

boolean

True if the toolbox item shows its children, false if it is collapsed.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . isExpanded

isCollapsible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:235

Whether the toolbox item is collapsible.

boolean

True if the toolbox item is collapsible.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . isCollapsible

ToolboxCategory . isCollapsible

onClick ( _e ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:239

Handles when the toolbox item is clicked.

Parameter Type Description _e Event Click event to handle.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . onClick

ToolboxCategory . onClick

toggleExpanded ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:262

Toggles whether or not the category is expanded.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . toggleExpanded

getDiv ( ) : HTMLDivElement | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:266

Gets the div for the toolbox item.

HTMLDivElement | null

The div for the toolbox item.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getDiv

ToolboxCategory . getDiv

getChildToolboxItems ( ) : IToolboxItem [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/collapsible_category.ts:275

Gets any children toolbox items. (ex. Gets the subcategories)

IToolboxItem []

The child toolbox items.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getChildToolboxItems

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:100

Gets a unique identifier for this toolbox item.

string

The ID for the toolbox item.

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getId

ToolboxCategory . getId

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:154

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getFocusableElement

ToolboxCategory . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:166

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getFocusableTree

ToolboxCategory . getFocusableTree

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:181

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . onNodeBlur

ToolboxCategory . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:184

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . canBeFocused

ToolboxCategory . canBeFocused

getParentToolbox ( ) : IToolbox ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toolbox/toolbox_item.ts:191

Returns the toolbox this toolbox item belongs to.

IToolbox

ICollapsibleToolboxItem . getParentToolbox