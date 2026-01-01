Class: CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:14
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a CommentBarButton.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child of the given CommentBarButton.
|getParent
|Returns the parent of the given CommentBarButton.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next peer node of the given CommentBarButton.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the previous peer node of the given CommentBarButton.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given CommentBarButton.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given CommentBarButton can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy(): CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy;
Returns
CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:21
Returns the first child of the given CommentBarButton.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
CommentBarButton
|The CommentBarButton to return the first child of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:31
Returns the parent of the given CommentBarButton.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
CommentBarButton
|The CommentBarButton to return the parent of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The parent comment of the given CommentBarButton.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:43
Returns the next peer node of the given CommentBarButton.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
CommentBarButton
|The CommentBarButton to find the following element of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The next CommentBarButton, if any.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:58
Returns the previous peer node of the given CommentBarButton.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
CommentBarButton
|The CommentBarButton to find the preceding element of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The CommentBarButton's previous CommentBarButton, if any.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:73
Returns the row ID of the given CommentBarButton.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
CommentBarButton
|The CommentBarButton to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given CommentBarButton.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:83
Returns whether or not the given CommentBarButton can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
CommentBarButton
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given CommentBarButton can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is CommentBarButton;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:93
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is CommentBarButton
True if the object is an CommentBarButton.