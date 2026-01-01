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Class: CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:14

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a CommentBarButton.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given CommentBarButton. getParent Returns the parent of the given CommentBarButton. getNextSibling Returns the next peer node of the given CommentBarButton. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous peer node of the given CommentBarButton. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given CommentBarButton. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given CommentBarButton can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy ( ) : CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy ;



CommentBarButtonNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns the first child of the given CommentBarButton.

Parameter Type Description _current CommentBarButton The CommentBarButton to return the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:31

Returns the parent of the given CommentBarButton.

Parameter Type Description current CommentBarButton The CommentBarButton to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent comment of the given CommentBarButton.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:43

Returns the next peer node of the given CommentBarButton.

Parameter Type Description current CommentBarButton The CommentBarButton to find the following element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The next CommentBarButton, if any.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:58

Returns the previous peer node of the given CommentBarButton.

Parameter Type Description current CommentBarButton The CommentBarButton to find the preceding element of.

IFocusableNode | null

The CommentBarButton's previous CommentBarButton, if any.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:73

Returns the row ID of the given CommentBarButton.

Parameter Type Description current CommentBarButton The CommentBarButton to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given CommentBarButton.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:83

Returns whether or not the given CommentBarButton can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current CommentBarButton The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given CommentBarButton can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is CommentBarButton ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_bar_button_navigation_policy.ts:93

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is CommentBarButton

True if the object is an CommentBarButton.