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Class: CommentEditorNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:16

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a comment editor. This is a no-op placeholder (other than isNavigable/isApplicable) since comment editors handle their own navigation when editing ends.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns the first child element of the given element, if any.
getParentReturns the parent element of the given element, if any.
getNextSiblingReturns the peer element following the given element, if any.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given comment editor.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given comment editor can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new CommentEditorNavigationPolicy(): CommentEditorNavigationPolicy;

Returns

CommentEditorNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:17

Returns the first child element of the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentCommentEditorThe element which the user is navigating into.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The current element's first child, or null if it has none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns the parent element of the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentCommentEditorThe element which the user is navigating out of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The parent element of the current element, or null if it has none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:25

Returns the peer element following the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentCommentEditorThe element which the user is navigating past.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The next peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:29

Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentCommentEditorThe element which the user is navigating past.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The previous peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:39

Returns the row ID of the given comment editor.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentCommentEditorThe comment editor to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given comment editor.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:49

Returns whether or not the given comment editor can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentCommentEditorThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

False.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is CommentEditor;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:59

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is CommentEditor

True if the object is a CommentEditor.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable