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Class: CommentEditorNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:16

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a comment editor. This is a no-op placeholder (other than isNavigable/isApplicable) since comment editors handle their own navigation when editing ends.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child element of the given element, if any. getParent Returns the parent element of the given element, if any. getNextSibling Returns the peer element following the given element, if any. getPreviousSibling Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given comment editor. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given comment editor can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new CommentEditorNavigationPolicy ( ) : CommentEditorNavigationPolicy ;



CommentEditorNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:17

Returns the first child element of the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current CommentEditor The element which the user is navigating into.

IFocusableNode | null

The current element's first child, or null if it has none.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns the parent element of the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current CommentEditor The element which the user is navigating out of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent element of the current element, or null if it has none.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:25

Returns the peer element following the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current CommentEditor The element which the user is navigating past.

IFocusableNode | null

The next peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:29

Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description _current CommentEditor The element which the user is navigating past.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:39

Returns the row ID of the given comment editor.

Parameter Type Description current CommentEditor The comment editor to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given comment editor.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:49

Returns whether or not the given comment editor can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current CommentEditor The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

False.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is CommentEditor ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/comment_editor_navigation_policy.ts:59

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is CommentEditor

True if the object is a CommentEditor.