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Class: ComponentManager

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:47

Manager for all items registered with the workspace.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
Capability-

Methods index

MethodDescription
addComponentAdds a component.
removeComponentRemoves a component.
addCapabilityAdds a capability to a existing registered component.
removeCapabilityRemoves a capability from an existing registered component.
hasCapabilityReturns whether the component with this id has the specified capability.
getComponentGets the component with the given ID.
getComponentsGets all the components with the specified capability.

Constructors

Constructor

new ComponentManager(): ComponentManager;

Returns

ComponentManager

Properties

Capability

static Capability: typeof Capability;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:48

Methods

addComponent()

addComponent(componentInfo, opt_allowOverrides?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:65

Adds a component.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
componentInfoComponentDatumThe data for the component to register.
opt_allowOverrides?booleanTrue to prevent an error when overriding an already registered item.

Returns

void

removeComponent()

removeComponent(id): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:96

Removes a component.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the component to remove.

Returns

void

addCapability()

addCapability<T>(id, capability): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:114

Adds a capability to a existing registered component.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the component to add the capability to.
capabilitystring | Capability<T>The capability to add.

Returns

void

removeCapability()

removeCapability<T>(id, capability): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:141

Removes a capability from an existing registered component.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the component to remove the capability from.
capabilitystring | Capability<T>The capability to remove.

Returns

void

hasCapability()

hasCapability<T>(id, capability): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:173

Returns whether the component with this id has the specified capability.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the component to check.
capabilitystring | Capability<T>The capability to check for.

Returns

boolean

Whether the component has the capability.

getComponent()

getComponent(id): IComponent | undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:187

Gets the component with the given ID.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the component to get.

Returns

IComponent | undefined

The component with the given name or undefined if not found.

getComponents()

getComponents<T>(capability, sorted): T[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:198

Gets all the components with the specified capability.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T extends IComponent

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
capabilitystring | Capability<T>The capability of the component.
sortedbooleanWhether to return list ordered by weights.

Returns

T[]

The components that match the specified capability.