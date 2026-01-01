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Class: ComponentManager

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:47

Manager for all items registered with the workspace.

Property Description Capability -

Method Description addComponent Adds a component. removeComponent Removes a component. addCapability Adds a capability to a existing registered component. removeCapability Removes a capability from an existing registered component. hasCapability Returns whether the component with this id has the specified capability. getComponent Gets the component with the given ID. getComponents Gets all the components with the specified capability.

new ComponentManager ( ) : ComponentManager ;



ComponentManager

static Capability : typeof Capability ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:48

addComponent ( componentInfo , opt_allowOverrides ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:65

Adds a component.

Parameter Type Description componentInfo ComponentDatum The data for the component to register. opt_allowOverrides? boolean True to prevent an error when overriding an already registered item.

void

removeComponent ( id ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:96

Removes a component.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the component to remove.

void

addCapability < T > ( id , capability ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:114

Adds a capability to a existing registered component.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the component to add the capability to. capability string | Capability < T > The capability to add.

void

removeCapability < T > ( id , capability ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:141

Removes a capability from an existing registered component.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the component to remove the capability from. capability string | Capability < T > The capability to remove.

void

hasCapability < T > ( id , capability ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:173

Returns whether the component with this id has the specified capability.

Type Parameter T

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the component to check. capability string | Capability < T > The capability to check for.

boolean

Whether the component has the capability.

getComponent ( id ) : IComponent | undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:187

Gets the component with the given ID.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the component to get.

IComponent | undefined

The component with the given name or undefined if not found.

getComponents < T > ( capability , sorted ) : T [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:198

Gets all the components with the specified capability.

Type Parameter T extends IComponent

Parameter Type Description capability string | Capability < T > The capability of the component. sorted boolean Whether to return list ordered by weights.

T []

The components that match the specified capability.