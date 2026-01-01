Class: ComponentManager
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:47
Manager for all items registered with the workspace.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|Capability
|-
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|addComponent
|Adds a component.
|removeComponent
|Removes a component.
|addCapability
|Adds a capability to a existing registered component.
|removeCapability
|Removes a capability from an existing registered component.
|hasCapability
|Returns whether the component with this id has the specified capability.
|getComponent
|Gets the component with the given ID.
|getComponents
|Gets all the components with the specified capability.
Constructors
Constructor
new ComponentManager(): ComponentManager;
Returns
ComponentManager
Properties
Capability
static Capability: typeof Capability;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:48
Methods
addComponent()
addComponent(componentInfo, opt_allowOverrides?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:65
Adds a component.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
componentInfo
ComponentDatum
|The data for the component to register.
opt_allowOverrides?
boolean
|True to prevent an error when overriding an already registered item.
Returns
void
removeComponent()
removeComponent(id): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:96
Removes a component.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of the component to remove.
Returns
void
addCapability()
addCapability<T>(id, capability): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:114
Adds a capability to a existing registered component.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of the component to add the capability to.
capability
string |
Capability<
T>
|The capability to add.
Returns
void
removeCapability()
removeCapability<T>(id, capability): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:141
Removes a capability from an existing registered component.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of the component to remove the capability from.
capability
string |
Capability<
T>
|The capability to remove.
Returns
void
hasCapability()
hasCapability<T>(id, capability): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:173
Returns whether the component with this id has the specified capability.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of the component to check.
capability
string |
Capability<
T>
|The capability to check for.
Returns
boolean
Whether the component has the capability.
getComponent()
getComponent(id): IComponent | undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:187
Gets the component with the given ID.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
string
|The ID of the component to get.
Returns
IComponent |
undefined
The component with the given name or undefined if not found.
getComponents()
getComponents<T>(capability, sorted): T[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/component_manager.ts:198
Gets all the components with the specified capability.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T extends
IComponent
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
capability
string |
Capability<
T>
|The capability of the component.
sorted
boolean
|Whether to return list ordered by weights.
Returns
T[]
The components that match the specified capability.