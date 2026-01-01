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Class: Connection

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:28

Class for a connection between blocks.

Property Description CAN_CONNECT Constants for checking whether two connections are compatible. REASON_SELF_CONNECTION - REASON_WRONG_TYPE - REASON_TARGET_NULL - REASON_CHECKS_FAILED - REASON_DIFFERENT_WORKSPACES - REASON_SHADOW_PARENT - REASON_DRAG_CHECKS_FAILED - REASON_PREVIOUS_AND_OUTPUT - sourceBlock_ - targetConnection Connection this connection connects to. Null if not connected. id The unique ID of this connection. type The type of the connection.

Method Description connect_ Connect two connections together. This is the connection on the superior block. getSourceBlock Get the source block for this connection. isSuperior Does the connection belong to a superior block (higher in the source stack)? isConnected Is the connection connected? connect Connect this connection to another connection. disconnect Disconnect this connection. disconnectInternal Disconnect two blocks that are connected by this connection. getParentAndChildConnections Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to. respawnShadow_ Respawn the shadow block if there was one connected to the this connection. reconnect Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected. targetBlock Returns the block that this connection connects to. onCheckChanged_ Function to be called when this connection's compatible types have changed. setCheck Change a connection's compatibility. getCheck Get a connection's compatibility. setShadowDom Changes the connection's shadow block. getShadowDom Returns the xml representation of the connection's shadow block. setShadowState Changes the connection's shadow block. getShadowState Returns the serialized object representation of the connection's shadow block. toString This method returns a string describing this Connection in developer terms (English only). Intended to on be used in console logs and errors. getConnectionForOrphanedConnection Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.

new Connection ( source , type ) : Connection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:81

Parameter Type Description source Block The block establishing this connection. type number The type of the connection.

Connection

static CAN_CONNECT : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:30

Constants for checking whether two connections are compatible.

static REASON_SELF_CONNECTION : number = 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:31

static REASON_WRONG_TYPE : number = 2 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:32

static REASON_TARGET_NULL : number = 3 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:33

static REASON_CHECKS_FAILED : number = 4 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:34

static REASON_DIFFERENT_WORKSPACES : number = 5 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:35

static REASON_SHADOW_PARENT : number = 6 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:36

static REASON_DRAG_CHECKS_FAILED : number = 7 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:37

static REASON_PREVIOUS_AND_OUTPUT : number = 8 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:38

protected sourceBlock_ : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:40

targetConnection : Connection | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:43

Connection this connection connects to. Null if not connected.

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:59

The unique ID of this connection.

type : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:83

The type of the connection.

protected connect_ ( childConnection ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:101

Connect two connections together. This is the connection on the superior block.

Parameter Type Description childConnection Connection Connection on inferior block.

void

getSourceBlock ( ) : Block ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:187

Get the source block for this connection.

Block

The source block.

isSuperior ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:197

Does the connection belong to a superior block (higher in the source stack)?

boolean

True if connection faces down or right.

isConnected ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:209

Is the connection connected?

boolean

True if connection is connected to another connection.

connect ( otherConnection ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:240

Connect this connection to another connection.

Parameter Type Description otherConnection Connection Connection to connect to.

boolean

Whether the blocks are now connected or not.

disconnect ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:269

Disconnect this connection.

void

protected disconnectInternal ( setParent ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:281

Disconnect two blocks that are connected by this connection.

Parameter Type Default value Description setParent boolean true Whether to set the parent of the disconnected block or not, defaults to true. If you do not set the parent, ensure that a subsequent action does, otherwise the view and model will be out of sync.

void

protected getParentAndChildConnections ( ) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:326

Returns the parent connection (superior) and child connection (inferior) given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

object

The parent connection and child connection, given this connection and the connection it is connected to.

optional parentConnection ? : Connection ;



optional childConnection ? : Connection ;



protected respawnShadow_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:346

Respawn the shadow block if there was one connected to the this connection.

void

reconnect ( block , inputName ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:360

Reconnects this connection to the input with the given name on the given block. If there is already a connection connected to that input, that connection is disconnected.

Parameter Type Description block Block The block to connect this connection to. inputName string The name of the input to connect this connection to.

boolean

True if this connection was able to connect, false otherwise.

targetBlock ( ) : Block | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:386

Returns the block that this connection connects to.

Block | null

The connected block or null if none is connected.

protected onCheckChanged_ ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:396

Function to be called when this connection's compatible types have changed.

void

setCheck ( check ) : Connection ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:419

Change a connection's compatibility.

Parameter Type Description check string | string [] | null Compatible value type or list of value types. Null if all types are compatible.

Connection

The connection being modified (to allow chaining).

getCheck ( ) : string [ ] | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:438

Get a connection's compatibility.

string [] | null

List of compatible value types. Null if all types are compatible.

setShadowDom ( shadowDom ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:447

Changes the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description shadowDom Element | null DOM representation of a block or null.

void

getShadowDom ( returnCurrent ? ) : Element | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:460

Returns the xml representation of the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description returnCurrent? boolean If true, and the shadow block is currently attached to this connection, this serializes the state of that block and returns it (so that field values are correct). Otherwise the saved shadowDom is just returned.

Element | null

Shadow DOM representation of a block or null.

setShadowState ( shadowState ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:471

Changes the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description shadowState | State | null An state represetation of the block or null.

void

getShadowState ( returnCurrent ? ) :

| State

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:485

Returns the serialized object representation of the connection's shadow block.

Parameter Type Description returnCurrent? boolean If true, and the shadow block is currently attached to this connection, this serializes the state of that block and returns it (so that field values are correct). Otherwise the saved state is just returned.

| State | null

Serialized object representation of the block, or null.

toString ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:534

This method returns a string describing this Connection in developer terms (English only). Intended to on be used in console logs and errors.

string

The description.

static getConnectionForOrphanedConnection ( startBlock , orphanConnection ) : Connection | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection.ts:717

Returns the connection (starting at the startBlock) which will accept the given connection. This includes compatible connection types and connection checks.

Parameter Type Description startBlock Block The block on which to start the search. orphanConnection Connection The connection that is looking for a home.

Connection | null

The suitable connection point on the chain of blocks, or null.