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Class: ConnectionChecker

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:26

Class for connection type checking logic.

Method Description canConnect Check whether the current connection can connect with the target connection. canConnectWithReason Checks whether the current connection can connect with the target connection, and return an error code if there are problems. getErrorMessage Helper method that translates a connection error code into a string. doSafetyChecks Check that connecting the given connections is safe, meaning that it would not break any of Blockly's basic assumptions (e.g. no self connections). doTypeChecks Check whether this connection is compatible with another connection with respect to the value type system. E.g. square_root("Hello") is not compatible. doDragChecks Check whether this connection can be made by dragging. canConnectToPrevious_ Helper function for drag checking.

new ConnectionChecker ( ) : ConnectionChecker ;



ConnectionChecker

canConnect (

a ,

b ,

isDragging ,

opt_distance ?

) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:38

Check whether the current connection can connect with the target connection.

Parameter Type Description a Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. b Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. isDragging boolean True if the connection is being made by dragging a block. opt_distance? number The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.

boolean

Whether the connection is legal.

IConnectionChecker . canConnect

canConnectWithReason (

a ,

b ,

isDragging ,

opt_distance ?

) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:62

Checks whether the current connection can connect with the target connection, and return an error code if there are problems.

Parameter Type Description a Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. b Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. isDragging boolean True if the connection is being made by dragging a block. opt_distance? number The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.

number

Connection.CAN_CONNECT if the connection is legal, an error code otherwise.

IConnectionChecker . canConnectWithReason

getErrorMessage (

errorCode ,

a ,

b

) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:102

Helper method that translates a connection error code into a string.

Parameter Type Description errorCode number The error code. a Connection | null One of the two connections being checked. b Connection | null The second of the two connections being checked.

string

A developer-readable error string.

IConnectionChecker . getErrorMessage

doSafetyChecks ( a , b ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:148

Check that connecting the given connections is safe, meaning that it would not break any of Blockly's basic assumptions (e.g. no self connections).

Parameter Type Description a Connection | null The first of the connections to check. b Connection | null The second of the connections to check.

number

An enum with the reason this connection is safe or unsafe.

IConnectionChecker . doSafetyChecks

doTypeChecks ( a , b ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:203

Check whether this connection is compatible with another connection with respect to the value type system. E.g. square_root("Hello") is not compatible.

Parameter Type Description a Connection Connection to compare. b Connection Connection to compare against.

boolean

True if the connections share a type.

IConnectionChecker . doTypeChecks

doDragChecks (

a ,

b ,

distance

) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:229

Check whether this connection can be made by dragging.

Parameter Type Description a RenderedConnection Connection to compare (on the block that's being dragged). b RenderedConnection Connection to compare against. distance number The maximum allowable distance between connections.

boolean

True if the connection is allowed during a drag.

IConnectionChecker . doDragChecks

protected canConnectToPrevious_ ( a , b ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_checker.ts:316

Helper function for drag checking.

Parameter Type Description a Connection The connection to check, which must be a statement input or next connection. b Connection A nearby connection to check, which must be a previous connection.

boolean

True if the connection is allowed, false otherwise.