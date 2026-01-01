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Class: ConnectionDB

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:26

Database of connections. Connections are stored in order of their vertical component. This way connections in an area may be looked up quickly using a binary search.

Methods index

MethodDescription
removeConnectionRemove a connection from the database. Must already exist in DB.
reorderConnectionMoves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.
getNeighboursFind all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.
searchForClosestFind the closest compatible connection to this connection.
initInitialize a set of connection DBs for a workspace.

Constructors

Constructor

new ConnectionDB(connectionChecker): ConnectionDB;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:40

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionCheckerIConnectionCheckerThe workspace's connection type checker, used to decide if connections are valid during a drag.

Returns

ConnectionDB

Methods

removeConnection()

removeConnection(connection, yPos): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:135

Remove a connection from the database. Must already exist in DB.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionRenderedConnectionThe connection to be removed.
yPosnumberThe y position used to find the index of the connection.

Returns

void

Throws

If the connection cannot be found in the database.

reorderConnection()

reorderConnection(connection, newYPos): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:153

Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionRenderedConnectionThe connection that is moving. Should be provided before its Connection.y field has been updated.
newYPosnumberThe y coordinate (in workspace units) to which the connection will move.

Returns

void

getNeighbours()

getNeighbours(connection, maxRadius): RenderedConnection[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:168

Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
connectionRenderedConnectionThe connection whose neighbours should be returned.
maxRadiusnumberThe maximum radius to another connection.

Returns

RenderedConnection[]

List of connections.

searchForClosest()

searchForClosest(
   conn, 
   maxRadius, 
   dxy
): object;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:247

Find the closest compatible connection to this connection.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
connRenderedConnectionThe connection searching for a compatible mate.
maxRadiusnumberThe maximum radius to another connection.
dxyCoordinateOffset between this connection's location in the database and the current location (as a result of dragging).

Returns

object

Contains two properties: 'connection' which is either another connection or null, and 'radius' which is the distance.

connection
connection: RenderedConnection | null;
radius
radius: number;

init()

static init(checker): ConnectionDB[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:352

Initialize a set of connection DBs for a workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
checkerIConnectionCheckerThe workspace's connection checker, used to decide if connections are valid during a drag.

Returns

ConnectionDB[]

Array of databases.