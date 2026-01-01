Class: ConnectionDB
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:26
Database of connections. Connections are stored in order of their vertical component. This way connections in an area may be looked up quickly using a binary search.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|removeConnection
|Remove a connection from the database. Must already exist in DB.
|reorderConnection
|Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.
|getNeighbours
|Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.
|searchForClosest
|Find the closest compatible connection to this connection.
|init
|Initialize a set of connection DBs for a workspace.
Constructors
Constructor
new ConnectionDB(connectionChecker): ConnectionDB;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:40
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
connectionChecker
IConnectionChecker
|The workspace's connection type checker, used to decide if connections are valid during a drag.
Returns
ConnectionDB
Methods
removeConnection()
removeConnection(connection, yPos): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:135
Remove a connection from the database. Must already exist in DB.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
connection
RenderedConnection
|The connection to be removed.
yPos
number
|The y position used to find the index of the connection.
Returns
void
Throws
If the connection cannot be found in the database.
reorderConnection()
reorderConnection(connection, newYPos): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:153
Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
connection
RenderedConnection
|The connection that is moving. Should be provided before its
Connection.y field has been updated.
newYPos
number
|The y coordinate (in workspace units) to which the connection will move.
Returns
void
getNeighbours()
getNeighbours(connection, maxRadius): RenderedConnection[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:168
Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
connection
RenderedConnection
|The connection whose neighbours should be returned.
maxRadius
number
|The maximum radius to another connection.
Returns
List of connections.
searchForClosest()
searchForClosest(
conn,
maxRadius,
dxy
): object;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:247
Find the closest compatible connection to this connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
conn
RenderedConnection
|The connection searching for a compatible mate.
maxRadius
number
|The maximum radius to another connection.
dxy
Coordinate
|Offset between this connection's location in the database and the current location (as a result of dragging).
Returns
object
Contains two properties: 'connection' which is either another connection or null, and 'radius' which is the distance.
connection
connection: RenderedConnection | null;
radius
radius: number;
init()
static init(checker): ConnectionDB[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:352
Initialize a set of connection DBs for a workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
checker
IConnectionChecker
|The workspace's connection checker, used to decide if connections are valid during a drag.
Returns
ConnectionDB[]
Array of databases.