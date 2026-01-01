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Class: ConnectionDB

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:26

Database of connections. Connections are stored in order of their vertical component. This way connections in an area may be looked up quickly using a binary search.

Method Description removeConnection Remove a connection from the database. Must already exist in DB. reorderConnection Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update. getNeighbours Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping. searchForClosest Find the closest compatible connection to this connection. init Initialize a set of connection DBs for a workspace.

new ConnectionDB ( connectionChecker ) : ConnectionDB ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:40

Parameter Type Description connectionChecker IConnectionChecker The workspace's connection type checker, used to decide if connections are valid during a drag.

ConnectionDB

removeConnection ( connection , yPos ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:135

Remove a connection from the database. Must already exist in DB.

Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection to be removed. yPos number The y position used to find the index of the connection.

void

If the connection cannot be found in the database.

reorderConnection ( connection , newYPos ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:153

Moves the given connection in the connection DB to reflect its new Y position. For performance, this will be deferred if the connection DB is in the middle of a bulk update.

Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection that is moving. Should be provided before its Connection.y field has been updated. newYPos number The y coordinate (in workspace units) to which the connection will move.

void

getNeighbours ( connection , maxRadius ) : RenderedConnection [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:168

Find all nearby connections to the given connection. Type checking does not apply, since this function is used for bumping.

Parameter Type Description connection RenderedConnection The connection whose neighbours should be returned. maxRadius number The maximum radius to another connection.

RenderedConnection []

List of connections.

searchForClosest (

conn ,

maxRadius ,

dxy

) : object ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:247

Find the closest compatible connection to this connection.

Parameter Type Description conn RenderedConnection The connection searching for a compatible mate. maxRadius number The maximum radius to another connection. dxy Coordinate Offset between this connection's location in the database and the current location (as a result of dragging).

object

Contains two properties: 'connection' which is either another connection or null, and 'radius' which is the distance.

connection : RenderedConnection | null ;



radius : number ;



static init ( checker ) : ConnectionDB [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/connection_db.ts:352

Initialize a set of connection DBs for a workspace.

Parameter Type Description checker IConnectionChecker The workspace's connection checker, used to decide if connections are valid during a drag.

ConnectionDB []

Array of databases.